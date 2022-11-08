Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
vincennespbs.org
Fire injures Firefighter
A structure fire in Lawrence County, Illinois happened Thursday. The Lawrence-Allison Department requested aid from Bridgeport for the incident north of Lawrenceville. The structure was a metal barn. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. He was treated and released.
wgel.com
Tuesday Pursuit Ends With Two Arrests
A vehicle pursuit Tuesday night, that begun in Greenville, ended in the county with two persons arrested. Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece told WGEL an officer attempted to make a vehicle stop about 11:45 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and continued out of town,...
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual In Connection With Shooting Incident
Mattoon Police arrested Zeth M. Oliver, age 36 of Mattoon, for Aggravated Discharged of Firearm, Reckless Discharge of Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon. The arrest occurred on November 4th at 9:47pm in the 2800 block of Pine Ave. On October 28th Mattoon Police Officers responded to Sarah...
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to 5 Years in IDOC
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, James Griffith, age 42, of Shelbyville was sentenced to five (5) years in prison for the offense of Domestic Battery with a Prior Aggravated Battery conviction, a Class 4 Felony with an extended sentencing range of 1 to 6 years in prison.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash
A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
WAND TV
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
kbsi23.com
KY man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County, IL
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Kentucky man died in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. A white truck tractor semi-trailer driven by David R. Vaughn, 41, of Fairfield, Ill. was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 52. A deer ran onto the road. Vaughn...
Effingham Radio
Mason Woman Found Deceased Following Welfare Check
On November 7, 2022 at approximately 2:00 am the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a welfare check at 654 N. Cedar St. in Mason, Illinois. Family members advised officers they had not seen this individual for several days. Upon arrival the deputies found the resident deceased in the...
Effingham Radio
Stewardson Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder with a Firearm
The following is being released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. Chance Evans, age 23, of Stewardson, Illinois was found guilty on November 7, 2022, following a bench trial, of the offenses of Attempt Murder with a Firearm, a Class X Felony with a sentencing range of 26 to 50 years in prison; Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony with a sentencing range of 4 to 15 years in prison; and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison. The Attempt Murder with a Firearm charge is a Truth-in-Sentencing offense that must be served at 85%. Day for day credit does not apply.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
WAND TV
Sullivan man airlifted after Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sullivan man was airlifted after a serious crash in Coles County. The crash happened at 1000N at the Interstate 57 overpass Saturday just after 7 p.m. The Coles County Sheriff's Department said Trysten Fugate, 26, was driving a utility vehicle, going eastbound on 1000N...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia Fire Department at early morning fire
The Vandalia Fire Department was on the scene of an early morning fire in Bluff City. We hope to have more information on the fire later today.
southernillinoisnow.com
Flora resident refuses hospital treatment following multiple rollover crash
A 23-year-old Flora woman declined hospital treatment following a one vehicle crash on US50 west of Sullens Road in rural Iuka Monday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Kenna Williams of Buckeye Road was traveling westbound when she failed to navigate a curve, ran partially off the north side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, crossed both lanes of traffic, left the road again, and overturned several times. Her vehicle eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree.
Herald & Review
Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King
DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
Effingham Radio
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police say stolen car later abandoned and set on fire
Centralia Police say a car stolen from a Centralia resident from the Burger King parking lot Sunday night has been found abandoned and set on fire Monday morning. Due to another emergency case, Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies took the initial stolen vehicle report from the victim around 9:30 Sunday night and entered the vehicle as stolen.
14news.com
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
Comments / 0