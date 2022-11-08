The following is being released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. Chance Evans, age 23, of Stewardson, Illinois was found guilty on November 7, 2022, following a bench trial, of the offenses of Attempt Murder with a Firearm, a Class X Felony with a sentencing range of 26 to 50 years in prison; Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a Class 1 Felony with a sentencing range of 4 to 15 years in prison; and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison. The Attempt Murder with a Firearm charge is a Truth-in-Sentencing offense that must be served at 85%. Day for day credit does not apply.

STEWARDSON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO