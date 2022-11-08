Read full article on original website
Political 'Red Wave' more evident in Texas than nationally during midterms
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For nearly three decades, Texas Republicans have maintained a firm grip on statewide offices -- something that continues with this week's election. However, Democrats are not giving up the fight, especially here in South Texas. Although it may not have been the national 'red wave'...
Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators
KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education
TEXAS, USA — Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most notably, Republicans successfully flipped District 2, which covers...
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
Could Beto's wife, Amy, be the next O'Rourke on a Texas ballot?
EL PASO, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's future is in the spotlight after his third failed campaign in four years. While addressing supporters in his hometown of El Paso after losing the Texas gubernatorial race to incumbent Greg Abbott, the Democrat didn't say if he would ever run for office again.
Inside the numbers: Breaking down the top races in Texas
TEMPLE, Texas — Anchor Kris Radcliffe and Texas A&M Central Texas Assistant Professor of Accounting Dr. Robert Tennant breaks down the top of the ticket. Which counties are going blue and which race is energizing the voters in the Lone Star State?. Kris Radcliffe: Are you seeing any surprises...
Abbott's campaign says internal polling showed Texas governor race wouldn't be close ahead of blowout win over Beto O'Rourke
MCALLEN, Texas — In McAllen, Texas, the day after the election, Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign was still celebrating a blowout win over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. The campaign said their internal polling suggested the race was never close. Come Election Day, the governor outperformed how he did in 2018...
Greg Abbott announces $13.1 million in grants for Texas military communities
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Military Preparedness Commission will be giving out $13.1 million in grant funding from its Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program, Greg Abbott announced today. The grant money is meant to assist military communities across Texas that may be affected by the Base Realignment and...
Want to watch your Texas county's votes get counted? You can do so here.
TEXAS, USA — Texas election workers were plenty busy Tuesday -- before the polls even closed. All Election Day long, early voting ballots were being processed and counted at election offices across the state on Tuesday -- and in most cases, especially in the state's largest counties, a livestream was provided of the process.
Election results: Here’s who won Texas House and Senate races around Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s Election Day and while there are major statewide races on the ballot, voters also get to decide on candidates vying for the chance to represent Texans in the state legislature. The results of Tuesday’s election will shape the Texas Legislature as lawmakers are set...
'Yellowstone' is back. We listed all the very Texas things about the show.
DALLAS — Sure, "Yellowstone," the wildly popular Western drama returning for Season 5 on Sunday, is set in the mountains of Montana. But let's be honest: It's a pretty Texas show, from its writer and creator to its spinoffs to its horses. Yes, even the show's horses, at least some of them, are straight from North Texas.
Kentucky voters strike down anti-abortion amendment at the polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amendment 2 wanted to change the constitution to specifically say abortion rights and funding are not fundamentally protected in the Commonwealth. Neither a 'yes' nor 'no' vote could alter Kentucky's current abortion ban. However, since Amendment 2 did not pass, the state's constitution will not be changed.
Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression heading toward Georgia
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Tyson donates 100,000 pounds of food to help with disaster relief efforts in Oklahoma after recent storms
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Tyson Foods announced that it is donating more than 100,000 pounds of protein to support communities in Oklahoma that were impacted by recent storms. The donation will provide an equivalent of 400,000 meals to those in need. Broken Bow, Idabel, and Choctaw Nation tribal citizens are...
