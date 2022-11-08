Scottsboro Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) is looking for two people in connection to a theft.
According to the SPD Facebook page, officers are asking the public for help in identifying two people. They were seen stealing on the home’s Ring security camera.Colbert County Sheriff Williamson clears up pistol permit confusion
If you know anything in connection to this theft, SPD asks that you either reach out through Facebook messenger or call their number at 256-574-4468 ext. 354.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 4