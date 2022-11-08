Read full article on original website
City of University Place announcement. Have you noticed the new sign for Cirque Park on Bridgeport Way?. The new sign marks the western edge of the park, right behind the softball field. It provides additional locational help for visitors and competitors who come to U.P. to use the park. This compliments the park’s existing signage near the main entrance on Cirque Drive.
Joint meeting to hear recommendations for Lakewood Libraries
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees and Lakewood City Council will hold a joint meeting Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-7 p.m., at Lakewood City Hall in Council Chambers, 6000 Main St. SW. At the joint meeting, the Lakewood...
Heritage Skills Workshops coming in 2023
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. This Holiday Season – give the Gift of Experience! Advance Registration for Members begins November 14. Members also receive a 10% discount on all workshops! General Registration opens on the November 25. Join as a member here.
Invitation to the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council’s Groundwater Forum
Submitted by Cindy Haverkamp. Mark your calendars and register for the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council’s 6th annual Watershed Issues Forum on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:30pm. This event is FREE. You can attend in-person OR virtually via Zoom. The forum will feature six guest speakers on topics related to wastewater and septic system treatment and issues within the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed. Guest speakers are from Pierce County Sewer Division, Washington State Department of Ecology, LOTT Clean Water Alliance, and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
Lakewood City Manager November 11 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) November 11 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Maintenance work brings daytime I-705 ramp closure Monday Nov. 14 in Tacoma
TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use the A Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 705 in downtown Tacoma should plan an alternate route on Monday, Nov. 14. The A Street on-ramp to southbound I-705 will be closed. Southbound I-705 near the ramp will be reduced to a single-lane. Drivers who...
Public feedback period open for South Tacoma station area access improvements
Sound Transit announcement. On Nov. 9, Sound Transit launched a public engagement period for the South Tacoma station area access improvements project. The online open house will provide information on the types of improvements currently under study including:. Sidewalks and ADA improvements. Protected bike lanes. Improved bus facilities. Improvements at...
Hearing on 2023 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendment Docket set for Nov. 21
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for the 2023 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map Amendment docket list on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments or testify in-person or virtually during the public hearing.
Apprentice Interpreter Applications Due Dec. 1
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. The Apprentice Interpreter program begins in January of each year. It is a hands-on learning program that incorporates living history skills and the instruction of trades as part of a comprehensive training program. The program gives high-school students the opportunity to enhance their 19th century skills...
Book Signing with Susanne Bacon at SHMA Holiday Store
Perhaps you are a reader of my Friday column “Across the Fence” in the Suburban Times. But have you also ever read one of my Wycliff novel series? Here is another opportunity for you to meet me, have a chat, and get yourself a signed copy of my very latest book, “Major Musings”.
Service and sacrifice
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. This is an early edition of the blog since tomorrow is Veterans Day. I had the honor of speaking at the Puyallup American Legion’s annual Veterans Day event last weekend and I’d like to share a portion of my remarks that day with you.
UP Rotary Donates 500 Dictionaries to Get Kids Started
Submitted by Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest. Five hundred copies of Websters Dictionary for Students were placed in the hands of 500 University Place third and fourth grade students during the week of November 2-8. The books are gifts to the students, who are encouraged to write their names in the book and take it home. For some, it may be the first book of their own.
Korean American Artists Association of Washington State Exhibit Opens in The Gallery at TCC
Tacoma Community College announcement. The Korean American Artists Association of Washington State Exhibit opened Nov. 7, and will run through Dec. 9, 2022 in The Gallery (Building 4) at Tacoma Community College. A reception will take place Nov. 18 (4-6 pm). Explore an exhibit of work by the Korean American...
Historic homes are Tacoma’s living history
When I visit other cities, I am often struck by how much pride some communities take in features that we in Tacoma tend to neglect or even work to erase. From our natural (and often stunning) views of mountains and waterways, to the unique and sometimes extravagant architectural features of many of our homes, we have what could be called an embarrassment of riches in more categories than most of us would even notice.
Symphonic Fanfare and Celebrations
Tacoma, WA – This year as part of the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association 60th Anniversary Celebration the Tacoma Youth Symphony will be revisiting music performed on past tours and TYSA alumni as soloists. On Saturday, November 19, the Tacoma Youth Symphony will open its regular season with “Symphonic Fanfare and Celebrations.”
Puyallup: 7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave intersection closures
Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave during the daytime on November 9th, 10th, and potentially 11th for new traffic signal installation. The intersection will be closed again for asphalt grinding and overlay, which is expected to take place on Monday, November 14th, but the work is weather dependent and could take place later that week. In addition, the sidewalks on each corner of the intersection are closed until the end of the year, in preparation for installing 4-way traffic lights.
Steilacoom Public Statement on Nov. 6 event
Town of Steilacoom announcement. On November 6, at approximately 0845 hours, officers from the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety, the Dupont Police Department, and the Lakewood Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Commercial Street in Steilacoom, Washington. At the end of the street, officers located a lone vehicle with one occupant inside. The occupant had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was as a 19-year-old male. Subsequent investigation confirmed that a second person had been present in the vehicle during the shooting and that she was previously transported to a hospital emergency room in Tacoma. This additional victim has been identified as a 22-year-old female. The additional victim underwent intensive surgery overnight and her condition appears to have stabilized. Identities of the victims are not being released at this time.
New program: Yoga & Meditation at the Pavilion
City of Lakewood announcement. Live your best life! The city of Lakewood is excited to announce a new program it is piloting at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park. Starting Nov. 14, 2022 we will offer $5 yoga inside our beautiful Pavilion. Whether you are a first-timer to yoga or an experienced yogi, this event is meant for everyone. Our skilled instructor is ready adapt classes to meet every level.
Congratulations Judge Schwartz, Commissioner Johnson
Pierce County social media post. Congratulations to Superior Court Judge Michael Schwartz and Commissioner Clint Johnson for both receiving the 2022 Innovative Justice Award! 🎊 The award is for leaders who help courts deliver innovative justice using a race equity lens. Learn more: bit.ly/PCSuperiorCour…
Pierce County awards $9.6 million in ARPA sewer and water utility infrastructure grants
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is awarding a total of $9.6 million to fund sewer and water system infrastructure improvement projects through its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program. The Planning and Public Works Department received 28 total applications for the ARPA Sewer and Water Utilities Infrastructure Grant...
