Send your Tropical Storm Nicole photos
FLORIDA — Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday, near Vero Beach on Florida’s southeast coast. It was downgraded to a tropical storm by 4 a.m. As the storm moves through, we are looking for photos to show during our newscast and on our website/app to help display what the conditions are like across the region.
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents react to Hurricane Nicole damage
Following Hurricane Ian, many in Volusia County did not have the time needed to strengthen and shore up their homes for Nicole. Hurricane Nicole dumped rain, and brought severe storm surge to Florida's coast. Several homes were severely damaged. Residents are beginning to pick up the pieces. Since the mandatory...
PHOTOS: Weeks after Ian, Florida feels Nicole's effects
Here are a collection of photos of the destruction caused by Nicole from Spectrum News viewers. You can send your photos in by submitting them via the Spectrum News app. Remember to be safe and do not put yourself or others in danger for a photo.
Early prescription refills permitted under state of emergency ahead of Nicole
FLORIDA — Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) is reminding residents to have enough of their prescriptions on-hand in the event pharmacies become temporarily unavailable. DOH is working with emergency managers across the state to prepare for any impacts from the storm. They are...
