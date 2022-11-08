ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

Kenosha County, City Remain Divided Politically

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha continue to be split politically. While the county went largely for Republicans overall, the city remained strong for Democrats who carried every race both locally and statewide. State Assembly Incumbents Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad-whose districts cover the city-both won...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Steil presents 2022 Veteran of the Year Award

BRISTOL, WI – Congressman Bryan Steil presented Steve Tindall, a U.S. Navy Vietnam War Veteran from Kenosha, with Wisconsin’s First District 2022 Veteran of the Year award Thursday. “I am honored to present Steve Tindall with the 2022 Veteran of the Year Award. Steve was nominated for his...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt

David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rettinger wins Assembly District 83 seat

WAUKESHA — Republican Nik Rettinger won the state Assembly District 83 seat against independent challenger Chaz Self in preliminary results Tuesday. Rettinger is poised to serve in a state seat that straddles portions of Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties. He led Self in election night vote totals in all three counties, according to data from respective election commissions.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine fourth grader saves classmate using Heimlich maneuver

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday Nov.8, nine-year-old Essence Collier from Racine saved her classmate from choking. Collier, a fourth grader at Fratt Elementary School, was having lunch with the rest of her classmates when she noticed her friend was choking on a chip. "Trying to breathe but she couldn’t...
RACINE, WI
wpr.org

Experts sound the alarm about avian influenza after it was detected in Marathon and Waukesha counties

Avian influenza is continuing to crop up in Wisconsin despite efforts to control its spread. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection detected the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in eight birds in Marathon and 15 birds in Waukesha counties this month. The state has identified 18 counties this year with HPAI in domestic birds, such as chickens, turkeys or peacocks.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar

KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Friday Nov. 11 is Veterans Day; Celebrations Held in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It’s Veterans Day and there are a number of events and ceremonies locally to mark the occasion. American Legion Post 21 holds their Family Celebration between 9:30 and noon; it will be at the post building-504 58th Street Downtown Kenosha. Navy Club Ship 40 will hold...
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters

1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Gas Prices Fall Back This Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Gas prices have fallen on both sides of the state line after a big jump last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $4.24, down 9-cents from last week, but still 44-cents above the national average, and the 9th highest average in the country.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
kenosha.com

City of Kenosha tree lighting, downtown celebration set for Nov. 25

The City of Kenosha website (kenosha.org) helps citizens and visitors learn about city services and conduct business, including permit applications and online payments. The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree will kick off an evening of festivities for the annual Lightin’ Up celebration downtown on Friday, Nov. 25.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy