Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wlip.com
Kenosha County, City Remain Divided Politically
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County and the city of Kenosha continue to be split politically. While the county went largely for Republicans overall, the city remained strong for Democrats who carried every race both locally and statewide. State Assembly Incumbents Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad-whose districts cover the city-both won...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
Milwaukee County voter turnout plummets in 2022 compared to 2018
Voter turnout plummeted more than 10 percent in Milwaukee County from 2018 to 2022, county election data shows.
wlip.com
Steil presents 2022 Veteran of the Year Award
BRISTOL, WI – Congressman Bryan Steil presented Steve Tindall, a U.S. Navy Vietnam War Veteran from Kenosha, with Wisconsin’s First District 2022 Veteran of the Year award Thursday. “I am honored to present Steve Tindall with the 2022 Veteran of the Year Award. Steve was nominated for his...
CBS 58
Judge on Northridge Mall property: 'If I could go out there and do it and begin razing the buildings, I would'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County Court judge has ordered the property owner of the old Northridge Mall property to move ahead with making plans to raze the site, following years of back and forth between the company and the city and delays. "Little or nothing has been done...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt
David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rettinger wins Assembly District 83 seat
WAUKESHA — Republican Nik Rettinger won the state Assembly District 83 seat against independent challenger Chaz Self in preliminary results Tuesday. Rettinger is poised to serve in a state seat that straddles portions of Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties. He led Self in election night vote totals in all three counties, according to data from respective election commissions.
CBS 58
Racine fourth grader saves classmate using Heimlich maneuver
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday Nov.8, nine-year-old Essence Collier from Racine saved her classmate from choking. Collier, a fourth grader at Fratt Elementary School, was having lunch with the rest of her classmates when she noticed her friend was choking on a chip. "Trying to breathe but she couldn’t...
wpr.org
Experts sound the alarm about avian influenza after it was detected in Marathon and Waukesha counties
Avian influenza is continuing to crop up in Wisconsin despite efforts to control its spread. The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection detected the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, in eight birds in Marathon and 15 birds in Waukesha counties this month. The state has identified 18 counties this year with HPAI in domestic birds, such as chickens, turkeys or peacocks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting: Kendal Readus arrested in Georgia
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kendal Readus – one of two men charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September, was arrested just outside of Atlanta, Georgia Thursday, Nov. 10 by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
WISN
US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar
KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
wlip.com
Friday Nov. 11 is Veterans Day; Celebrations Held in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It’s Veterans Day and there are a number of events and ceremonies locally to mark the occasion. American Legion Post 21 holds their Family Celebration between 9:30 and noon; it will be at the post building-504 58th Street Downtown Kenosha. Navy Club Ship 40 will hold...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters
1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
wlip.com
Gas Prices Fall Back This Week
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Gas prices have fallen on both sides of the state line after a big jump last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $4.24, down 9-cents from last week, but still 44-cents above the national average, and the 9th highest average in the country.
kenosha.com
City of Kenosha tree lighting, downtown celebration set for Nov. 25
The City of Kenosha website (kenosha.org) helps citizens and visitors learn about city services and conduct business, including permit applications and online payments. The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree will kick off an evening of festivities for the annual Lightin’ Up celebration downtown on Friday, Nov. 25.
Comments / 0