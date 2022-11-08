Another week, another new coffee shop opens in Wichita

Wichita just keeps getting more coffee options.

This time, it’s 7 Brew , the drive-through only shop that’s set up near the corner of Central and Hillside, just west of the Starbucks and across the street from a new drive-through-only Dunkin’ .

The shop , part of an Arkansas-based chain, quietly started its soft opening on Monday but now is open to the public. I drove through this morning and picked up a medium latte, which I’m enjoying as I type this. The shop’s menu features classic coffee drinks including lattes, mochas, breves, black coffee, chai tea and matcha as well as sweet specialty drinks like the a white chocolate mocha, a German chocolate drink made with coconut and caramel, and a blonde, which is a caramel and vanilla breve.

Those who really need a jolt of caffeine can order the Triple 7 — a white chocolate and Irish cream breve with six espresso shots — or a 7 Brew energy drink. Teas, sodas, shakes and smoothies in flavors like green apple, pomegranate, strawberry and mango are also on the menu.

The focus at 7 Brew is fast service, and it’s known for its short wait times. This morning, I pulled directly into one of the two drive-through lanes, both staffed with friendly employees standing outside with iPads, and had my drink within a couple of minutes.

7 Brew has 30 locations in Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Indiana and Missouri, and the chain has said it plans to open more shops in Wichita next year.

The address for the new 7 Brew is 3031 E. Central — which is the site of the former and Noble House Hawaiian restaurant . The shop’s hours are 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

It will soon celebrate its grand opening with a “swag” day, when customers will get free 7 Brew swag with the purchase of any large beverage. I’ll update this post when that date is set.