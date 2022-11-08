ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KGMI

Local officials holding public meetings on vital issues next week

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Mark your calendar as Bellingham and Whatcom County host meetings on vital community issues next week. First, the Bellingham City Council will take public input on affordable housing at a townhall meeting Monday evening, November 14th, from 6 – 8:30 p.m. They hope to hear...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Whatcom County facing snowplow driver shortage

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It is not exactly a “snowmagedon,” but Whatcom County is warning it has a shortage of snowplow drivers for the coming season. The county says it has a serious shortage of employees who are licensed, qualified and experienced in driving snowplows. It is a...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

What motivated these Snohomish County residents to vote in-person

Election officials north of Seattle said there may have been a surge of last-minute voting in this election – especially in-person. At the Snohomish County vote center in Everett on Tuesday, it almost felt like the old days before Washington adopted universal vote-by-mail in 2011. People were depositing ballots...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Whatcom County to host Birch Bay meeting to discuss flooding predictions

Whatcom County government and an environmental consulting firm are hosting a community meeting on flood vulnerability and risk assessment 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at Birch Bay State Park’s BP Heron Center. The meeting will focus on the Whatcom County Coastal and Riverine Compound Flood Vulnerability and Risk Assessment...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Snohomish County 2022 election results

Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Snohomish County. The key races include statewide votes for U.S. senator and secretary of state, Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 8, and a number of local races and propositions, including Snohomish County prosecutor. An initial round of election returns is expected to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Staffing shortage at Whatcom County Public Works could affect snow response

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - A staffing shortage within Whatcom County Public Works may have an impact on the county's winter weather response, the department announced. Running at capacity, the department would typically have 54 trained Commercial Driver's License (CDL) drivers for emergency work, which includes snow plow operations. According to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy