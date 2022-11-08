Lovie Smith on Laremy Tunsil's 2022 campaign: 'He's showed up'

Lovie Smith has had a hard time getting the Houston Texans to a level of success that fans would consider a marked improvement over years past in 2022. Between the drama surrounding star wide receiver Brandin Cooks and the collapses that seem inevitable week after week, the team’s 1-6-1 record is reflective of just how tall a task he is up against in helping the Texans rebuild.

One of the few bright spots of their abysmal campaign this season has been the play of left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who has anchored Houston’s offensive line through eight games. Smith commented on the lineman’s exceptional performances in the team’s press conference on Monday, telling reporters exactly how he feels about Tunsil’s standout efforts.

“He’s showed up,” Smith said. “First off, we know who he is. He’s as talented as a player as we have, and we’re paying him that way. He’s been great in the locker room, showing up every day and giving his all, each play, a good presence in the locker room, all those things.

“Guys, that’s what they’re looking for, a veteran that’s been around and has played a high level for a long period of time. How have you done this? What I’ve found out about him, from my shorter time around him, is when he starts talking, he makes a whole lot of sense on so many things. Just his knowledge of the game, taking care of his body, all of those things, being a pro. Been really impressed with that.”

Tunsil will play a key part in Houston’s future, and for good reason given what the Texans gave up to bring him into the fold. While the offensive line has struggled at times this season, Tunsil has been a rock for the unit since Week 1 and should have his best football ahead of him as he continues to develop into one of the league’s premier tackles.