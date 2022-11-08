Read full article on original website
Will County Board Split Even
The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
Some Voters Received Inaccurate Calls About Problems With Their Vote-By-Mail Ballots
CHICAGO — Voter Maggie Grossman said she received a scripted call from the Democratic Party of Illinois informing her about an issue with her mail-in ballot. Confused, Grossman called a provided number for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, where a staffer said her ballot, which she submitted two days prior, had been received without issue, she said.
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results
The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor
Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
One Illinois county allows you to 'vote anywhere'
The DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek says there is not a jurisdiction in the state of Illinois making it easier to vote than DuPage County. The county is the first in the state to allow people to vote anywhere. There are 269 options.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
Chicago mayoral election: More opponents for Lightfoot announcing runs
CHICAGO - Guess what? Here comes another election. The field to take on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting more crowded and competitive. Progressive candidate Brandon Johnson scored another major endorsement from organized labor on Wednesday. SEIU Local 73, representing 16,000 Chicago workers, is throwing its support behind Johnson, who...
Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
Anjanette Young Push To Change Search Warrant Policy Fails To Get Aldermanic Support
CITY HALL — An ordinance originally proposed by a group of Black alderwomen to establish new rules for residential search warrants in Chicago following the police department’s wrongful raid of Anjanette Young’s home in 2019 did not pass out of a key council committee Thursday. The City...
For the first time, a woman will lead the DuPage County Board
After being led by generations of Republican men, voters in the western suburbs have elected a new chair of the DuPage County Board who is a woman and a Democrat.
Lake County Board of Elections and Registration: 2022 General Election Results
For election results by precinct (when available), please visit Election and Voter Registration Board home page. Don't forget to download our official mobile app to view election results on your smartphone. Click HERE, for Apple phones. Click HERE, for Android phones.
Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. Business groups and conservatives oppose the measure, saying it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.
Pritzker stands by Illinois ‘no cash bail’ SAFE-T Act, but open to some changes
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says changes may be coming to the SAFE-T Act before it is implemented on January 1st, but not what state’s attorneys across the state are suing for. Pritzker said negotiations have been ongoing for weeks to revise the language in the law, but said he is standing […]
Cook County Election Results
Cook County races being decided Tuesday include board president, sheriff and several referendums. All Election 2022 Results Here
Illinois Live Election Results: Track Races as Votes Are Counted
Live special coverage of the Illinois election will be streamed in the player above. After polls close Tuesday in Illinois and as votes are counted across the state, you can track election results as they come in right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. Election results include the...
Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
Construction halted after noose discovered at Obama Presidential Center worksite; $100K reward
CHICAGO (WGNTV) — Construction has been halted at the Obama Presidential Center worksite after a noose was discovered. Lakeside Alliance, the construction company behind the center, said they were informed Thursday morning and police were called. The company is suspending operations onsite “in order to provide another series of...
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
