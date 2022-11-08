ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wjol.com

Will County Board Split Even

The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Block Club Chicago

Some Voters Received Inaccurate Calls About Problems With Their Vote-By-Mail Ballots

CHICAGO — Voter Maggie Grossman said she received a scripted call from the Democratic Party of Illinois informing her about an issue with her mail-in ballot. Confused, Grossman called a provided number for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, where a staffer said her ballot, which she submitted two days prior, had been received without issue, she said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results

The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
theeastcountygazette.com

Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor

Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
walls102.com

Illinois voters to decide on collective bargaining amendment

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. Business groups and conservatives oppose the measure, saying it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Cook County Election Results

Cook County races being decided Tuesday include board president, sheriff and several referendums. All Election 2022 Results Here
CBS Chicago

Voters Decide: A look at closely watched congressional races

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are several congressional races to be watching closely.The 1st Congressional District, which now makes up parts of the southwest side of Chicago and parts of suburban Cook and Will counties.Democrat Jonathan Jackson is facing off against Republican Eric Carson to replace Bobby Rush, who is retiring. The newly drawn 11th Congressional District now includes parts of the west and northwest suburbs. Here, incumbent Bill Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.For the 14th Congressional District, it now includes parts of Will, Kendall, LaSalle and DeKalb counties, Kendall County Board Chair Scott Gryder, is hoping to unseat Lauren Underwood.
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Boone County election workers armed with panic buttons amid security concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – The race is on this election eve and it's not just ballots being handed out at polling sites.Some election workers are getting panic buttons. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had more on the stepped-up security for the midterm election.Discussions about security for Tuesday's midterm contests started across the state after the 2020 election, when conversations about election fraud started getting more heated. Officials in each county CBS 2 spoke with said they wanted to be prepared and know Illinois isn't immune to the potential for threats.Five small panic buttons that fit in the palm of your hand are...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
ILLINOIS STATE
Block Club Chicago

