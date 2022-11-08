ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators

Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win re-election, according to Associated Press projections, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly...
U.S. Will Consider New Locomotive Pollution Regulations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Wednesday it is considering adopting new regulations to address locomotive air pollution. "EPA has formed a team to evaluate how best to address air pollutant emissions from the locomotive sector. This team will develop a set of options and recommendations for possible EPA regulatory actions addressing new locomotives and new locomotive engines," the agency said.
EPA tightens proposed methane rules as Biden visits climate summit

The Environmental Protection Agency announced revisions to its proposed methane rule in order to more aggressively regulate emissions of the greenhouse gas from oil and gas sources. EPA's supplemental proposal, released Friday, builds on an initial proposed rule announced last November that would apply to new well sites and also...
Diesel prices release a reckoning for the Jones Act

As diesel fuel prices rise across the country, the Department of Homeland Security is fielding requests for Jones Act waivers. While the government should approve these waivers, it seems likely that it will pursue a more permanent solution — to repeal the law altogether. Otherwise known as the Merchant...
Train crew size requirements: FRA to host public hearing in December

Washington — The Federal Railroad Administration has scheduled a public hearing on a proposed rule that would require at least two crew members for most trains. Set for 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Dec. 14, the hearing will take place virtually and in-person at the National Association of Home Builders headquarters in Washington, according to a notice published in the Oct. 27 Federal Register.
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling

The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment. Land managers have scheduled two public meetings next week to take comments on the assessment made public Thursday. The withdrawal plan was first outlined by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 2021 in response to the concerns of Native American tribes in New Mexico and Arizona that development was...
Railroads gave Mountain State coal ‘a place to go’

In so many ways, West Virginia has been defined by coal. For more than a century, the state’s economy has been built around it, its politics dominated by it, its identity entwined with it. Even the mountains have been moved for coal. However, this importance begs a simple question:...
