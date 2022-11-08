Read full article on original website
SEE IT: TVA blows up three huge cooling towers at 60-year-old coal plant
The Tennessee Valley Authority demolished a nearly six-decade-old, one-of-a-kind coal-fired power plant, a colorful visual representation of a shift in power generation.
Biden says coal plants 'all across America' will be shut down, replaced with wind and solar
President Biden said coal plants across the country will be shutting down, arguing that it saves them a "hell of a lot of money" to shift to wind and solar.
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US
Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
globalspec.com
New nuclear life proposed for old coal-fired generators
Sample national composite map for an advanced reactor database query. Source: DOE. Retired coal-fired power plants in the U.S. could be repurposed as nuclear power plant sites and contribute to the attainment of net-zero emissions goals by 2050. A U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) study has identified 157 retired coal plant sites and 237 operating coal plant sites as potential candidates for a coal-to-nuclear transition.
Albany Herald
Nicole becomes post-tropical cyclone, brings rain to Northeast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida
After wreaking havoc in Florida, Nicole weakened into a post-tropical cyclone, bringing severe thunderstorms to the Carolinas and Virginia Friday before striking the Northeast. Nicole -- the first hurricane to hit the US in the month of November in nearly 40 years -- walloped coastal homes in Florida's Daytona area...
Albany Herald
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat
CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win re-election, according to Associated Press projections, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly...
US News and World Report
U.S. Will Consider New Locomotive Pollution Regulations
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Wednesday it is considering adopting new regulations to address locomotive air pollution. "EPA has formed a team to evaluate how best to address air pollutant emissions from the locomotive sector. This team will develop a set of options and recommendations for possible EPA regulatory actions addressing new locomotives and new locomotive engines," the agency said.
electrek.co
TVA pilots solar on a coal ash site, a US first, but there’s still a long way to go
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) – the largest utility in the United States – will launch a first-of-its-kind pilot program to determine whether closed coal ash storage sites can host utility-scale solar. Solar on coal ash sites. Pending environmental reviews and regulatory approval, the $216 million pilot project...
Washington Examiner
EPA tightens proposed methane rules as Biden visits climate summit
The Environmental Protection Agency announced revisions to its proposed methane rule in order to more aggressively regulate emissions of the greenhouse gas from oil and gas sources. EPA's supplemental proposal, released Friday, builds on an initial proposed rule announced last November that would apply to new well sites and also...
Washington Examiner
Diesel prices release a reckoning for the Jones Act
As diesel fuel prices rise across the country, the Department of Homeland Security is fielding requests for Jones Act waivers. While the government should approve these waivers, it seems likely that it will pursue a more permanent solution — to repeal the law altogether. Otherwise known as the Merchant...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Train crew size requirements: FRA to host public hearing in December
Washington — The Federal Railroad Administration has scheduled a public hearing on a proposed rule that would require at least two crew members for most trains. Set for 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Dec. 14, the hearing will take place virtually and in-person at the National Association of Home Builders headquarters in Washington, according to a notice published in the Oct. 27 Federal Register.
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling
The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment. Land managers have scheduled two public meetings next week to take comments on the assessment made public Thursday. The withdrawal plan was first outlined by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in 2021 in response to the concerns of Native American tribes in New Mexico and Arizona that development was...
Railroads gave Mountain State coal ‘a place to go’
In so many ways, West Virginia has been defined by coal. For more than a century, the state’s economy has been built around it, its politics dominated by it, its identity entwined with it. Even the mountains have been moved for coal. However, this importance begs a simple question:...
