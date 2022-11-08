Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Michigan man paralyzed in tree stand fall urges hunters to take precautions
There is gratitude, but sadness too. He is glad to have the time with his wife, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, but he misses driving, hunting and “anything physical.”. He worries about being a burden. “Worst of it is putting the whole family through it,” said Dave Gier,...
Michigan vs. Nebraska score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
Michigan and Nebraska will meet for a second straight season when they kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Michigan Stadium. But unlike last year’s matchup in Lincoln, which the Wolverines won 32-29 thanks to a late Jake Moody field goal, this year’s game isn’t expected to be close.
whmi.com
Livingston County Man Wins $100,000 Lottery Prize
A Livingston County man is one step closer to retirement after winning a $100,000 prize. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance game. He was selected in a random drawing that took place on October 12th and earned entries into the giveaway by scanning non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.
Michigan Reportedly Makes Decision After Tunnel Incident With Michigan State
When Michigan takes on Nebraska this Saturday, there will be increased security between the field and tunnel. This is the school's response to the recent tunnel incident with Michigan State. Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows suffered injuries in an altercation with Michigan State. Several players on the Spartans...
Michigan football injury report, keys to victory: Who returns vs. Nebraska?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With two more games left until The Game, how will Michigan come out of the gate on Saturday?. That’s been the talk the last couple of weeks, the Wolverines’ slow starts and critical halftime adjustments. They’ve resulted in some lopsided final scores, and more importantly a 9-0 start for Jim Harbaugh’s club.
Temperature records shattered across Lower Michigan, but watch the cold plunging in tomorrow
Many locations set record high temperatures Thursday afternoon. The record warmth will come to an abrupt end Friday, as you’ll see in a temperature forecast animation. On Thursday’s record high temperatures, almost every large reporting site in southwest Lower Michigan set a record high temperature. The exception was Muskegon.
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
New federal cooperative unit at MSU to bolster climate, fishery, wildlife research
EAST LANSING, MI. – Michigan State University will host a new, federally-supported research cooperative unit intended to foster education and conservation efforts for fisheries, wildlife, and other natural resources across the state and whole Midwest. The new U.S. Geological Survey research unit will be the 42nd of its kind...
thecentersquare.com
Taxpayers shell out $5 million for Lansing concert venue
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will pay at least $7.75 million for a new entertainment venue in Downtown Lansing. The Michigan Strategic Fund on Wednesday approved $5 million of taxpayer dollars for the venue. The Center Square reported the planned $21 million venue in February. The Ovation Music...
Ann Arbor officials call election ‘complete success’ despite 6-hour lines
ANN ARBOR, MI — While Ann Arbor faced some scrutiny and criticism this week for having election lines up to six hours long on the University of Michigan campus, city officials are saying the city prioritized quality over speed. Mayor Christopher Taylor and other City Council members took turns...
‘Michigan has to be the next one’: Driver’s License for All campaign continues
Movimiento Cosecha and others hope Michigan becomes the next state to reinstate driver’s licenses for its undocumented immigrants.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates to make his Eastern Michigan debut against Michigan in Detroit
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will play Eastern Michigan on Friday night in a showcase game for local superstar Emoni Bates. For most all of Bates’ basketball career, it would have seemed obvious which team he’d be playing for in that game given his prodigious talent. But Bates won’t...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Leadership changes coming in Lansing after Democrats flip Michigan House, Senate
DETROIT – While everyone was consumed with watching the results of the top-of-the-ticket races Tuesday night, the real change was happening farther down the ballot as Michigan Democrats seized power in both legislative chambers. To put that into perspective, the last time the Democrats had control of the Michigan...
lansingcitypulse.com
Blues champs gig at Urban Beat Friday
While Asamu Johnson & The Associates of The Blues have opened for legends like Koko Taylor, they also perform more intimate club gigs, like the band’s upcoming show at UrbanBeat in Old Town. For this group of two-time West Michigan Blues Champions, keeping the blues alive while making their...
Revolutionary War veterans being honored with plaque at Ann Arbor cemetery
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Revolutionary War veterans are being honored at an upcoming dedication ceremony for a newly installed plaque at an Ann Arbor cemetery. The Huron Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting the joint plaque dedication ceremony at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at Forest Hill Cemetery, 415 Observatory St. in Ann Arbor.
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
How much I need to buy a house in Lansing at least?
Lansing — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. For example, to afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household income of $90,000. A year ago, the income was $63,600. How much I need to buy a house in Lansing at least?
‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
