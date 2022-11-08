ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
whmi.com

Livingston County Man Wins $100,000 Lottery Prize

A Livingston County man is one step closer to retirement after winning a $100,000 prize. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance game. He was selected in a random drawing that took place on October 12th and earned entries into the giveaway by scanning non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thecentersquare.com

Taxpayers shell out $5 million for Lansing concert venue

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers will pay at least $7.75 million for a new entertainment venue in Downtown Lansing. The Michigan Strategic Fund on Wednesday approved $5 million of taxpayer dollars for the venue. The Center Square reported the planned $21 million venue in February. The Ovation Music...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Blues champs gig at Urban Beat Friday

While Asamu Johnson & The Associates of The Blues have opened for legends like Koko Taylor, they also perform more intimate club gigs, like the band’s upcoming show at UrbanBeat in Old Town. For this group of two-time West Michigan Blues Champions, keeping the blues alive while making their...
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Revolutionary War veterans being honored with plaque at Ann Arbor cemetery

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Revolutionary War veterans are being honored at an upcoming dedication ceremony for a newly installed plaque at an Ann Arbor cemetery. The Huron Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting the joint plaque dedication ceremony at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at Forest Hill Cemetery, 415 Observatory St. in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ask Lansing

How much I need to buy a house in Lansing at least?

Lansing — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. For example, to afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household income of $90,000. A year ago, the income was $63,600. How much I need to buy a house in Lansing at least?
LANSING, MI
MLive

‘It’s a mess.’ Behind the long election lines at the University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, Khadija Toure was one of the many University of Michigan students determined to vote on Election Night. “We’ve been out here for like three to four hours,” she said at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, as a line of hundreds of students extended as far as the eye could see outside the UM Museum of Art on State Street, one of two campus locations where the city clerk’s office had satellite offices for registering students to vote and cast absentee ballots on the spot.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy