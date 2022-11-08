After Gladys Webb's son Tyrone was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1994, she went to Danville’s former police headquarters looking for answers. "When we went to the police department to get the news … you come in the door under those steps that go up. And that's where you walk in. And there's this long hallway … there were these people just standing around, nobody says, ‘can I help you,’ and I'm a total wreck,” Webb said.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO