Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years is Saturday
POCATELLO — The Gate City's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years will take place on Saturday. According to the parade committee's website, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on South First Avenue. It will then go east on East Center Street and then south on 15th Avenue before turning onto Memorial Drive. The parade will follow Memorial Drive and end in the east parking lot of Idaho State University's Reed Gym. Seating will be available at Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson will act as announcer. The parade will feature veterans from all branches of the military. More information about the parade can be found at https://www.pocatelloveteransdayparade.com/
Thousands turn out to watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years
POCATELLO — On a cold Saturday morning, thousands of people gathered along city streets to witness Pocatello’s first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years. The parade featured a surprise homecoming of a young man in the Marines who exited a sports car to hug his grandfather, also a veteran. Hundreds of veterans and others participated in the parade, creating what seemed like an endless procession of pickup trucks, classic sports...
Four injured in wreck that partially shut down local freeway for three hours
Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound. The Cadillac SRX...
Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation, the Marshals said. Zazweta...
LDS Church donates 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
POCATELLO — The East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Pocatello. Tom Bates, president of the East Stake, said the church has an abundance of food and other commodities.
Snow and ice cause numerous crashes in Pocatello area
Snow and ice on local roads caused several wrecks on Thursday morning. One of the crashes sent a car crashing into an apartment building while multiple accidents on another street resulted in police temporarily shutting down the road. A three-vehicle wreck on Pocatello's South Fifth Avenue in front of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office sent one car onto the office's snow-covered lawn while another one of the cars careened into...
Police: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after tearing through multiple front yards, crashing into tree and vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, November 11, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street, between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red...
Center for Hope and Recovery United relocates, seeks to assist more community members
POCATELLO — The Center for Hope and Recovery United held the ribbon cutting for its new location on Oct. 27. The Center for Hope and Recovery United is located at the City Center Campus, 1001 N. 7th Ave., Suite 150 in Pocatello. The new location is central to providing the most services for the Center's patients as it fits the ecosystem of the City Center Campus. The Portneuf Health Trust paid for the renovations and improvements to the new space and provides an extremely low-cost lease to help the organization sustain its services.
Grandma’s Pantry moves beyond the farmers market, opens shop in downtown Pocatello
A power couple’s passion project has turned into a full-time business bringing a new deli to Pocatello. Meet Brian and Kimberly Zenger, natives of California and Wyoming who now call Pocatello home and are the masterminds behind Grandma’s Pantry Pocatello. It all started with a love for making flavorful jelly at home to the jelly being first sold at the local farmers market, which has now reached new heights. Brian...
Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track
Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
Two injured in two-vehicle crash that partially shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on November 11, 2022, on westbound US Highway 26 at milepost 339.5 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver of a 2015 Kia Rio was westbound on US26. The driver of the Cobalt proceeded through the intersection and struck the Kia. The Kia drove off the right shoulder, struck a power pole, and the...
Sven 'Doc' Berglowe traveled world wearing assortment of military hats before random chance brought him to Pocatello
POCATELLO — Sven “Doc” Berglowe has logged in thousands of hours flying and serving on many ships over oceans. He’s logged in many months serving at police and sheriff departments across the country. And he’s logged in 23 years of military service all across the globe. Now, Berglowe, 50, is retired and happily stationed in Pocatello, but he has many stories of his time serving in not just the Navy as a radioman, a rescue swimmer, a hospital corpsman, and a Naval air crewman, but...
An Elevated Fitness: Local gym receives new owners, name and updated interior
POCATELLO — After being passed into the hands of new owners, the gym formerly known as Fitness Inc. Health Club is getting a facelift. Locals Audrey England and Trina Hall have purchased Pocatello’s original gym located at 1800 Garrett Way Suite 19, and they have plans to upgrade and update its facilities and equipment over time and maintain the gym community that has long flourished behind its walls. “This was...
Officials: Virginia Transformer takes responsibility for massive Pocatello oil spill
Local, state and federal cleanup crews working to recover mineral oil released into Pocatello Creek have collected approximately 3,700 gallons of oil mixed with water and an estimated 1,100 pounds of oiled debris, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Crews have prevented any significant flow of oil from impacting the Portneuf River since arriving on scene. The spill was reported to officials November 2. During an investigation by the...
Army veteran Miguel Dominic stands watch over Veterans Memorial Building's history
POCATELLO — A local veteran is urging people to get out on Saturday and watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years. Miguel Dominic, a Pocatello resident, served in the Army with the 193rd Infantry Brigade. He is one of the veterans set to walk in the parade. He encouraged the community to attend the parade to support veterans. "Since they haven't had a parade in 80 years, I...
Former Green Beret with Pocatello ties enjoys acting career after military service
Former Army Green Beret Special Forces Medical Sergeant Jeff Bosley says he’ll never forget attending a ramp ceremony for a fallen comrade while serving in Iraq. He and his fellow berets were decked out in all black, gun trucks were stationed at the ready and they had figured out who was responsible. “We were partnering with the Army and there was this private conducting overwatch from a building rooftop when...
Grace handles Kamiah in 38-12 victory, moving on to 1AD1 final
Though some may not have expected it, the Grace Grizzlies left no doubt that they had earned a chance to prove themselves the best 1AD1 team in Idaho, soundly dispatching the Kamiah Kubs 38-12 Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. “These guys worked hard for it,” Grizzlies head coach James Newby said. “This is something we’ve been striving toward all year.” It was the Tytan Anderson show for the Grizzlies....
