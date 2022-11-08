Read full article on original website
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde State Senator Wants to Create a $300 Million Fund for Victims' FamiliesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde School 911 Calls Released Revealing Fear of those Trapped in Uvalde SchoolLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Grieving Uvalde Mom Crushed After Community Helps Reelect Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
"I'll fight until I have nothing left to give," said Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter, Lexi Rubio, was killed at Robb Elementary School in May. "Lexi's legacy will be change" For Kimberly Mata-Rubio, the Texas gubernatorial election was personal. Her daughter Alexandria Aniyah Rubio – "Lexi" — was just 10 years old when she was shot to death by a teenager who walked into her Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May and went on a 90-minute rampage. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Mata-Rubio, a local journalist, mother...
Uvalde County, Where Robb Elementary School Shooter Killed 21, Voted for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Abbott was victorious in all 14 Uvalde County precincts following Tuesday's midterm elections Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been reelected for a third term in office after months of contestation over his response to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people dead. Abbott defeated his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in what the Dallas Morning News has reported to be a 60.27% majority vote across all 14 Uvalde County precincts. RELATED: Beto O'Rourke Interrupts Texas Republican Governor's Press Conference on School Shooting: 'It's On...
myfoxzone.com
Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
olneyenterprise.com
Judge Bullock calls out Gov. Abbott for jail budget cuts
Young County Judge John Bullock had strong words for Texas leaders’ recent move to transfer badly needed funds for the state criminal justice system to Operation Lone Star, the border security measure initiated by Gov. Greg Abbott in response to a wave of border crossings by illegal immigrants. Gov....
myfoxzone.com
'We’re not going to fold': Families of Uvalde victims not backing down on fight for change after election results
UVALDE, Texas — Families of Uvalde shooting victims expressed disappointment and frustration over Tuesday night’s election results, but they’re not backing down from continuing to fight for change and accountability. Uvalde County residents overwhelmingly supported Gov. Greg Abbott who garnered 60% of the vote, defeating Democrat challenger...
keranews.org
Despite outrage over the Robb Elementary mass shooting, Uvalde residents voted to keep the state’s GOP in power
In the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school in May, calls for gun-law reform reached a fever pitch as outraged Texans blamed state leaders and the firearm policies they champion for being partly responsible for the massacre. On Tuesday, however, the outrage that still exists for...
myfoxzone.com
Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators
KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
The election of two Democrats to the Texas House will triple the number of openly gay Black lawmakers in the Legislature.
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
myfoxzone.com
Greg Abbott announces $13.1 million in grants for Texas military communities
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Military Preparedness Commission will be giving out $13.1 million in grant funding from its Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program, Greg Abbott announced today. The grant money is meant to assist military communities across Texas that may be affected by the Base Realignment and...
myfoxzone.com
Abbott's campaign says internal polling showed Texas governor race wouldn't be close ahead of blowout win over Beto O'Rourke
MCALLEN, Texas — In McAllen, Texas, the day after the election, Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign was still celebrating a blowout win over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. The campaign said their internal polling suggested the race was never close. Come Election Day, the governor outperformed how he did in 2018...
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Texas Department of Public Safety 'expert' tracker follows footprints to 300 pounds of narcotics
Texas Operation Lone Star tracker followed foot tracks for 4 miles to find 300 pounds of marijuana concealed beneath rocks in Big Bend National Park.
50% of Bexar County's registered voters 'didn't show up' at Texas midterms
Voter registration was high but people didn't show up.
myfoxzone.com
Uvalde County voted in favor of Gov. Abbott on Election Day
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Republican incumbent Greg Abbott has won re-election against Democrat Beto O'Rourke in the Nov. 8 midterm election. In Uvalde County, voters also were in favor of Abbott, where, as of Tuesday evening, 22% had cast their ballot for Abbott over O'Rourke. According Austin American-Statesman and...
Texas to execute Tracy Beatty for killing mother nearly 20 years ago
HOUSTON — A Texas inmate whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness is set to be executed Wednesday for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago.Tracy Beatty, 61, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for strangling his mother, Carolyn Click, after they argued in her East Texas home in November 2003.Authorities say Beatty buried his 62-year-old mother's body beside her mobile home in Whitehouse, about 115 miles southeast of Dallas, and then spent her money on drugs...
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
Months after Massacre, Uvalde County Turns Out for Greg Abbott
Uvaldeans voted resoundingly for the incumbent—who opposes even common sense gun control—over Democrat Beto O’Rourke by a 22-point margin. Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.
tpr.org
Democrat Vicente Gonzalez defeats GOP's Mayra Flores to win South Texas' competitive District 34
Democrat Vincente Gonzalez has been elected to represent Texas 34th congressional district after receiving 10,000 more votes than incumbent Mayra Flores. Early on, Gonzalez appeared to declare victory after results showed he was in the lead. “They spent over $7 million against us, over $7 million in a Rio Grande Valley election, spewing lies and hate and misinformation, but we defeated them,” Gonzalez told a crowd of his supporters at Mi Pueblito restaurant in Brownsville.
