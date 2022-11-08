Josh Duffy is a die-hard Down from the Wound fan and lover of calzones with an unshakeable, deeply entrenched urge to connect with others. On a random day eight years ago, Duffy felt this routine desire to befriend his peers when he met Jake Jakubowski. The two are now best friends, with a movie directed and produced by Jakubowski—about Duffy—to show for it. The documentary is not only a testament to their friendship, but to Duffy’s friendliness, which has coined him the name (and documentary title) “The Mayor of Brunswick.”

