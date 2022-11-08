Read full article on original website
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Police search Presumpscot River for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police and an air boat from Brunswick searched the Presumpscot River Friday morning for a 21-year-old Portland man missing since Nov. 4. Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment at about 8 a.m. that day, state police said Monday. A Silver Alert...
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
Maine Wildlife Park Closing for the 2022 Season, but Veterans Get in Free on the Last Day
It seems just like yesterday that the Maine Wildlife Park opened for the season, but here we are in the middle of autumn and it's time for them to start preparing for the winter season. The Maine Wildlife Park is on Game Farm Road, just off Route 26 in Gray,...
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires, fire departments, Part 3
Your writer hopes her readers are not tired of fires and firefighting, because there will be one more article on the theme after this one. As usual, the topic has expanded because of more information than expected from easily available sources. One invaluable source is the University of Maine’s on-line...
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten
LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
Projected election results for Portland referendum questions
PORTLAND, Maine — After more than a year of work by the Portland Charter Commission, and heavy campaigning over multiple citizen-initiated referendum questions, the results are in for the slew of ballot questions posed to voters in Maine's largest city. According to unofficial results shared by the City of...
Gov. Mills celebrates historic re-election at Becky's Diner in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It has become a bit of a tradition for Gov. Janet Mills to celebrate her victories at Becky's Diner in Portland. "We're pretty excited about things to come," Gov. Mills said outside the diner Wednesday morning. She added that she'll serve all Mainers, not just those...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
“The Mayor of Brunswick” and his best friend Jake Jakubowski talk the power of friendship
Josh Duffy is a die-hard Down from the Wound fan and lover of calzones with an unshakeable, deeply entrenched urge to connect with others. On a random day eight years ago, Duffy felt this routine desire to befriend his peers when he met Jake Jakubowski. The two are now best friends, with a movie directed and produced by Jakubowski—about Duffy—to show for it. The documentary is not only a testament to their friendship, but to Duffy’s friendliness, which has coined him the name (and documentary title) “The Mayor of Brunswick.”
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
Maine Gov. Janet Mills reflects on re-election campaign, looks ahead to second term
PORTLAND, Maine -- Nov. 9, 2022 — Winning a second term as Maine governor, Democratic Janet Mills built on her 2018 election victory, increasing her share of the statewide vote from 51% to 55%, and defeating her Republican opponent and predecessor, Paul LePage, by 13%. Mills savored her victory...
Biddeford company creates durable, fashionable climbing hear
BIDDEFORD, Maine — A company out of Biddeford is making sure your climbing gear is not only reliable, but also fashionable. Oterra Design was launched by Erin O’Toole with the ambition to add an artistic flair to the functional and necessary pieces of climbing equipment. O’Toole hand stitches...
