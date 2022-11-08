ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, ME

102.9 WBLM

Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine

Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
CUMBERLAND, ME
B98.5

89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Silver Alert issued for South Berwick man

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Police are looking for a South Berwick man last seen on Nov. 3 at his apartment. The South Berwick Police Department issued a Silver Alert Thursday evening for 31-year-old Levi Brown, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety. Brown was...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires, fire departments, Part 3

Your writer hopes her readers are not tired of fires and firefighting, because there will be one more article on the theme after this one. As usual, the topic has expanded because of more information than expected from easily available sources. One invaluable source is the University of Maine’s on-line...
AUGUSTA, ME
95.9 WCYY

You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine

Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten

LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
AUGUSTA, ME
bowdoinorient.com

“The Mayor of Brunswick” and his best friend Jake Jakubowski talk the power of friendship

Josh Duffy is a die-hard Down from the Wound fan and lover of calzones with an unshakeable, deeply entrenched urge to connect with others. On a random day eight years ago, Duffy felt this routine desire to befriend his peers when he met Jake Jakubowski. The two are now best friends, with a movie directed and produced by Jakubowski—about Duffy—to show for it. The documentary is not only a testament to their friendship, but to Duffy’s friendliness, which has coined him the name (and documentary title) “The Mayor of Brunswick.”
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Biddeford company creates durable, fashionable climbing hear

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A company out of Biddeford is making sure your climbing gear is not only reliable, but also fashionable. Oterra Design was launched by Erin O’Toole with the ambition to add an artistic flair to the functional and necessary pieces of climbing equipment. O’Toole hand stitches...
BIDDEFORD, ME

