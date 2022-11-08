Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Nov. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Nov. 10, S. Douglas Hwy, GPD. A 57-year-old man called to police...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Nov. 9, Highway 14-16, CCSO. Deputies arrested a 41-year-old woman and a...
oilcity.news
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Nov. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Runaway, Nov. 8, Iroquois Lane, GPD. A 15-year-old boy was entered into NCIC...
sweetwaternow.com
Gillette Bank Robbed Wednesday Morning, Suspect in Custody￼
GILLETTE —A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller at First...
county17.com
One dead in head-on crash north of Gillette
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/10/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Nov. 10:. At 3:22 a.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 6:18 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response. At 6:23 a.m. to Kristan Avenue for an...
county17.com
Man intentionally crashes vehicle into another, arrested for stalking, property destruction
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man is in custody after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another to keep a woman from leaving early this morning on Highway 14-16, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The man, 41-year-old Jesse Jenson, reportedly arrived at the location shortly after 3 a.m....
county17.com
Obituaries: Pope; Overby
James Ray Pope: August 15, 1944 — November 4, 2022. Memorial service for James Pope will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 10, 2022, at Living Rock Church 2801 Antler RD. Gillette Wy 82718. James Ray Pope passed away November 4, 2022 at 9:53 a.m. He was surrounded...
county17.com
Gillette government offices to close Friday for Veterans Day
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette will not open its facilities on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Solid Waste will run a double route on Monday, Nov. 14, to pick up Friday and Monday’s trash, curbside yard waste and recycling, city staff said in an announcement.
county17.com
Kingan remains mayor of Wright
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Incumbent Mayor Ralph Kingan received more than triple Crystal O’Bryan’s votes, with a 298-75 tally, according to Campbell County’s unofficial results from Tuesday’s general elections. Kingan’s current mayoral term began in 2019, Wright’s website said. Among other Wright commitments, Kingan has been...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) A.B.A.T.E. begins collecting toys for needy Campbell children
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The A.B.A.T.E. toy store, which has been helping needy children in the area for more than 35 years, announced today its upcoming fundraisers for children in need. ABATE Toy Store Coordinator Jessica Scott said that every year the organization’s main goal is to help as many...
county17.com
Vision 2040 workshop draws crowd, ideas for Gillette’s future
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The future of Gillette was at hand Thursday night at the Gillette College Technical Education Center as residents, public employees, and city officials gathered to discuss ideas for the next 20 years. The Nov. 10 idea was simple, to build on the results of a community...
county17.com
Memories of Irene: Family, friends gather to remember missing Gillette woman
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Irene Gakwa. Her name and the story of her disappearance one spring evening in Campbell County have captivated the hearts, minds and imaginations of thousands. The same question is being asked time and again: Where is Irene? It’s been asked in dozens of news publications, it’s...
county17.com
Lundvall wins bid for Mayor of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Shay Lundvall will be the next Gillette Mayor having beat out competitor Nathan McLeland in the 2022 General Election, according to the unofficial election results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. The election results still need to be certified before they become official, but the...
county17.com
Northwest Ranch Cowboy Association to hold 75th anniversary finals rodeo
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Northwest Ranch Cowboy Association is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and its finals rodeo will take place Nov. 18 to 20 at CAM-PLEX in Gillette. Rodeo performances begin at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 and 1 p.m. Nov. 20. There will be dances Nov. 18 and 19 featuring Dakota Country following the rodeo performances.
county17.com
Campbell County reports absentee totals for 2022 General Election
Gillette, Wyo. — Absentee votes for the 2022 General Election are in, according to the Campbell County Election Office. These results are unofficial until they are canvased by the local governing board. Full results will be reported as they become available.
county17.com
Prairie Wind Elementary to hold holiday shopping, donation event Nov. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The PTO of Prairie Wind Elementary, at 200 Overdale Drive, Gillette, will hold a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Many of the dozens of vendors who will be at the event have posted photos of their goods on the discussion section of the Facebook event announcement. Items on sale include jewelry, pillows, tote bags, candles, children’s clothes and amigurumi.
county17.com
Simonson, Carsrud maintain seats on Gillette City Council
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be some new and some familiar faces on the Gillette City Council next year according to the unofficial results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. Councilwoman Tricia Simonson, representing Ward 1, and Ward 2 Councilman Timothy Carsrud held on to their seats, beating...
county17.com
Two Winter Weather Advisories issued for Gillette through Thursday night as blowing snow, negative wind chills expected
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, is urging Campbell County residents to be cautious as they get out and about this morning because areas of freezing drizzle are expected before noon. Today is starting off chilly, at 15 degrees, with areas of fog....
