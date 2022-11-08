Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing autistic teen from Sioux City located
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that 17-year-old Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was located on Friday afternoon. Zack went missing on Tuesday from the 800 block of S Cornelia St.
Sioux Center man cited for eluding, more
SIOUX CENTER—An 27-year Sioux Center man was arrested about 11.20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of eluding, providing false identification information and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Gregorio Francisco Morales Perez stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2011 Toyota RAV4 for not having its...
Local sanitation service accused of child labor violations in MN, NE
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Department of Labor is asking a federal court to issue an injunction against Packers Sanitation Services to stop illegally employing minors. The filing comes after an investigation by the department found that Packers employed at least 31 children between the ages of...
Owners of dog shot near Wall Lake offering reward
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog. As we told you earlier this week, a pickup drove onto the property 4 miles west of Wall Lake while the owners were away and shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy.
George man jailed for public intox, more
GEORGE—A 20-year-old George man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of public intoxication, second-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, providing false identification information and first-offense person under 21 using a tobacco/vapor product. The arrest of Cheiner Santier stemmed from him walking across the street...
Tyler Kanaly joins Sioux Center police
SIOUX CENTER—Whether in retail work, the military or in his new role at the Sioux Center Police Department, Tyler Kanaly enjoys finding ways to serve others. The 32-year-old Sioux Center resident began in his new job as a police officer Oct. 25. Kanaly was born and raised in Yankton,...
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Pride Group Resident Faces Felony Charge After He Allegedly Took Tractor
Primghar, Iowa — A resident of the Pride Group near Primghar faces a felony charge after the apparent theft of a lawn care tractor from the facility. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by an O’Brien County sheriff’s deputy, 23-year-old Neal Lynch faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of operation without owner’s consent.
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
Ireton woman hurt in Sioux Center crash
SIOUX CENTER—One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 6:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on Harrison Avenue, on the southeast edge of Sioux Center. Twenty-one-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a south when she lost control of her 2012 Ford Focus, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Leeds stabbing suspect allegedly admits to ‘sticking’ woman
Documents reveal that the man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child had prior convictions of domestic abuse in Woodbury County.
Alvord woman jailed for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 52-year-old Alvord woman was arrested about 1:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from the stop of a 2021 Nissa Rogue...
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who illegally possessed a gun has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison. Antwoine Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison.
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
Siouxland News anchor graduates from Sioux City Citizens Police Academy
Sioux City, IOWA — You may have noticed that our Katie Copple has been on assignment on Thursday nights for the past few months. That assignment ended as she graduated from the Sioux City Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy along with 17 other community members who took part in the 11-week course.
Orange City man arrested for meth, pipes
ORANGE CITY—A 44-year-old Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Sioux County warrants for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 334...
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
