Sioux Center man cited for eluding, more

SIOUX CENTER—An 27-year Sioux Center man was arrested about 11.20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of eluding, providing false identification information and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Gregorio Francisco Morales Perez stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2011 Toyota RAV4 for not having its...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Local sanitation service accused of child labor violations in MN, NE

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Department of Labor is asking a federal court to issue an injunction against Packers Sanitation Services to stop illegally employing minors. The filing comes after an investigation by the department found that Packers employed at least 31 children between the ages of...
MARSHALL, MN
KELOLAND TV

Owners of dog shot near Wall Lake offering reward

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog. As we told you earlier this week, a pickup drove onto the property 4 miles west of Wall Lake while the owners were away and shot a chocolate lab, named Lucy.
HARTFORD, SD
nwestiowa.com

George man jailed for public intox, more

GEORGE—A 20-year-old George man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of public intoxication, second-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, providing false identification information and first-offense person under 21 using a tobacco/vapor product. The arrest of Cheiner Santier stemmed from him walking across the street...
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Tyler Kanaly joins Sioux Center police

SIOUX CENTER—Whether in retail work, the military or in his new role at the Sioux Center Police Department, Tyler Kanaly enjoys finding ways to serve others. The 32-year-old Sioux Center resident began in his new job as a police officer Oct. 25. Kanaly was born and raised in Yankton,...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use

Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Pride Group Resident Faces Felony Charge After He Allegedly Took Tractor

Primghar, Iowa — A resident of the Pride Group near Primghar faces a felony charge after the apparent theft of a lawn care tractor from the facility. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court by an O’Brien County sheriff’s deputy, 23-year-old Neal Lynch faces a felony charge of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of operation without owner’s consent.
PRIMGHAR, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa

SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Ireton woman hurt in Sioux Center crash

SIOUX CENTER—One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 6:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on Harrison Avenue, on the southeast edge of Sioux Center. Twenty-one-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a south when she lost control of her 2012 Ford Focus, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Alvord woman jailed for OWI in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—A 52-year-old Alvord woman was arrested about 1:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from the stop of a 2021 Nissa Rogue...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who illegally possessed a gun has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison. Antwoine Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland News anchor graduates from Sioux City Citizens Police Academy

Sioux City, IOWA — You may have noticed that our Katie Copple has been on assignment on Thursday nights for the past few months. That assignment ended as she graduated from the Sioux City Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy along with 17 other community members who took part in the 11-week course.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man arrested for meth, pipes

ORANGE CITY—A 44-year-old Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Sioux County warrants for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 334...
ORANGE CITY, IA

