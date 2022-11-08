Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
MNF: Commanders and Eagles Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Washington Commanders (4-5) head to Philadelphia to face the undefeated Eagles (8-0) in an NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football. The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL and will be looking to continue their perfect start while the Commanders will be the visiting road dogs looking to pull off an upset. The Commanders had won three in a row before losing at home to the Vikings last week.
The Entire Crowd Singing “Country Roads” At An NFL Game In Germany Is Absolutely Electric
John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is one of those classic songs that everybody just knows. Growing up in West Virginia it was as universal as the national anthem (and it’s now one of the official state songs). But the song’s reach goes far outside the Mountain State. Even as far away as Germany. The NFL was in Munich, Germany today for the league’s first ever regular-season game in the country. The atmosphere for the matchup between the Tampa […] The post The Entire Crowd Singing “Country Roads” At An NFL Game In Germany Is Absolutely Electric first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Albany Herald
Falcons Facing Critical Stretch, QB Questions After Mini-Bye Week Break
After standing atop the NFC South just one week ago, the Atlanta Falcons have lost two straight games for the first time since the season's first two weeks. With opportunities aplenty over the next three games, the Falcons still have a chance to get back into the mix but have to answer quarterback questions first.
Albany Herald
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) snapped their winning streak in epic fashion last weekend as the team overcame a 7-point deficit in the fourth quarter courtesy of Tom Brady's touchdown pass to Cade Otton with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Buccaneers have a chance to earn another big against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) abroad in Munich, Germany. This is a matchup of two teams who are leading their respective divisions at this point of the season.
Comments / 0