John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is one of those classic songs that everybody just knows. Growing up in West Virginia it was as universal as the national anthem (and it’s now one of the official state songs). But the song’s reach goes far outside the Mountain State. Even as far away as Germany. The NFL was in Munich, Germany today for the league’s first ever regular-season game in the country. The atmosphere for the matchup between the Tampa […] The post The Entire Crowd Singing “Country Roads” At An NFL Game In Germany Is Absolutely Electric first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

TAMPA, FL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO