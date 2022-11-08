ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Youth taken to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartments, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile was injured in the first of two shootings at Raleigh apartment complexes Friday, police said. The first shooting was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at 1611 Thoroughbred Lane at the Walnut Ridge Apartments, according to the Raleigh Police Department. A male youth was...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian killed in northeast Raleigh hit-and-run crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — One pedestrian died Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Raleigh. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Friday along Capitol Boulevard south of New Hope Road. Raleigh police officers found the pedestrian dead upon arriving at the scene. Officers are at the scene determining the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Overdose calls in Raleigh top more than 500 so far this year but fatal ODs are down, data shows

Fewer people have died from overdoses in Raleigh at this point in the year than the last two years. But the crisis is gripping the community still. "At this point, we have all been touched by overdose," said Dr. Jennifer Carroll, a medical anthropologist at NC State University and harm reductionist. "It's something that none of us have been able to escape among our families, friends and communities. Every single death is a life that is lost."
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
GOLDSBORO, NC
