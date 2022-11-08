Read full article on original website
Youth taken to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartments, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile was injured in the first of two shootings at Raleigh apartment complexes Friday, police said. The first shooting was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at 1611 Thoroughbred Lane at the Walnut Ridge Apartments, according to the Raleigh Police Department. A male youth was...
WXII 12
Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
WRAL
Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
'She'd want justice': Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim reacts to transfer of suspected gunman
The 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting has been released from the hospital and transferred to a detention center. Austin Thompson was hospitalized after being shot in the head, after police say he killed five people on Oct. 13. WRAL News spoke with Rob Steele, the fiancé of the...
cbs17
15-year-old suspected gunman in Hedingham shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sources within the Raleigh Police Department say Austin Thompson, the 15-year-old suspected gunman in a mass shooting in Raleigh last month, was released from Wake Med Hospital and transferred to a detention center outside of Raleigh. The fiancée of one of those victims says hearing...
Student biking on NC State campus hospitalized after getting hit by Wolfline bus
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bicyclist was hospitalized Friday afternoon after getting hit by a Wolfline bus on the NC State campus. A university spokesperson said the bicyclist was hit near Dan Allen Drive and Yarbrough Drive. NC State Police said the cyclist is a student. Authorities took the cyclist...
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning following Fayetteville homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is wanted for questioning following a Thursday killing in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find 33-year-old Jolisa Mainor, who may have “vital information” about the fatal shooting of Carlos Whitted from Thursday night.
North Carolina man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
Over 100 complaints of stray bullets striking Wake homes, new rules for firing recreational firearms
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rules for recreational gun use in rural parts of Wake County are changing. The changes come after more than 100 complaints from Knightdale homeowners about stray bullets hitting their homes. Broken windows, a shattered fence and a narrow miss for a family dog – just a...
Pedestrian killed in northeast Raleigh hit-and-run crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — One pedestrian died Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Raleigh. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Friday along Capitol Boulevard south of New Hope Road. Raleigh police officers found the pedestrian dead upon arriving at the scene. Officers are at the scene determining the...
Woman thrown from 3rd floor balcony; man arrested, North Carolina police say
A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said.
WRAL
Raleigh police see drop in fatal overdoses despite responding to more than 500 overdose calls
The number of deadly overdoses is down compared to previous years, but Raleigh police are responding to an increase in overdose calls. The number of deadly overdoses is down compared to previous years, but Raleigh police are responding to an increase in overdose calls.
cbs17
2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
Franklin County mother hit by stray bullet in her home says accused gunman won't face charges
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A Franklin County mother hit by a stray bullet in her home said investigators say the accused gunman won’t face any charges. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin is a mother of two children and lives in a rural, secluded area of Youngsville. She was hit in the leg by the bullet on Nov. 6.
Six people hospitalized in head-on crash near Raleigh-Durham International Airport
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Six people were hospitalized in a head-on crash on Friday night near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. A sedan and a van crashed around 8 p.m. Friday on Aviation Parkway north of Airport Boulevard. A state trooper said there were four people from the sedan and two people...
cbs17
Fayetteville homeowner attacked by 2 NC men who fled when victim got his gun, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. At 7:09 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Thrower Road in reference to a reported home invasion, according to a news release.
cbs17
Gun taken from student on Southeast Raleigh High School campus, school says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was taken from a student on Monday who was in the parking lot of Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, school officials said in a letter to the families of the school’s students. Security personnel identified two students sitting in a vehicle in...
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
Overdose calls in Raleigh top more than 500 so far this year but fatal ODs are down, data shows
Fewer people have died from overdoses in Raleigh at this point in the year than the last two years. But the crisis is gripping the community still. "At this point, we have all been touched by overdose," said Dr. Jennifer Carroll, a medical anthropologist at NC State University and harm reductionist. "It's something that none of us have been able to escape among our families, friends and communities. Every single death is a life that is lost."
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
