WNYT
Rep. Lee Zeldin concedes gubernatorial race to Kathy Hochul
Rep. Lee Zeldin has conceded the gubernatorial race to incumbent Kathy Hochul. “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four year term,” said Zeldin, in a statement released around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon. At the time of the concession, NBC News...
WNYT
Retired military horse gets state recognition for loyal service
Gov. Kathy Hochul honored a special veteran on Friday who’s now retired and living in the Capital Region. Sergeant York is a 31-year-old military horse. He made history in 2004 as the “riderless horse” at the funeral of former President Ronald Reagan. Sergeant York is now retired...
WNYT
Schoharie County man charged in infant assault
A Schoharie County man is facing charges after an infant was sent to the hospital to be treated for an injury. David Walker, 32, of Seward is charged with assault. Troopers say Walker caused the child’s injuries. The infant remains hospitalized in critical condition.
WNYT
Alert Day: Heavy Rain soaks Capital Region
Rain will be heavy rain at times through the evening, and once again early Saturday morning. Ponding on roads could be an issue, but otherwise the flood threat is low. Winds could become gusty overnight. Overnight low temperatures will stay mild in the 50s and 60s, with a warm and...
