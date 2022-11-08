Read full article on original website
The Offering - Official Trailer
In the wake of a young Jewish girl’s disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his pregnant wife in hopes of reconciling with his father. Little do they know that directly beneath them in the family morgue, an ancient evil with sinister plans for the unborn child lurks inside a mysterious corpse.
Join the Monster Party in Summoners War: Chronicles
Summoners War: Chronicles is a cross-platform MMORPG experience based around the Summoners War series of tactical fantasy RPGs. Its huge, lush world features tons of activities and quests for single players and groups alike, making it a departure from Summoners War's traditional turn-based battles. Summoners War: Chronicles is a prequel...
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Takeover Event Gameplay Trailer (ft. A$AP Rocky)
Check out the latest trailer for Need for Speed Unbound for a look at the Takeover event. Take over sections of the city by pulling huge drifts, smashing collectibles, and proving your skills to Lakeshore’s most stylish street racers. Need for Speed Unbound will be available on PlayStation 5,...
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - Creatures of Prophecy (2/3)
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we continue Chapter 13 Creatures of Prophecy on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
God of War Ragnarok Devs on How They Designed the Combat for THAT Character
The following news story contains light spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Beware!. In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos isn’t the only character the player will be taking the control of. In what was a surprising move from Santa Monica Studio, the sequel to PlayStation’s 2018 bestseller also features the boy, Atreus, as a playable character, complete with his own set of moves, weapons and upgrade path.
Battlefield 2042 Slated to Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Alongside the Launch of Season 3, and More
Despite the abhorrent launch, EA isn't planning on slowing down content for Battlefield 2042 with the upcoming release of Season 3. In a recent developmental update video, the developers at DICE confirmed major changes and additions to the latest title of the popular FPS franchise. Furthermore, they also confirmed that pre-production work has already begun on content that will arrive after Season 4 next year.
Indie 3D Platformer ‘Lunistice’ is a Technicolour Dreamscape Made by One Developer
2022 has proven to be a great year for platformers, with the genre coming back in full swing thanks to both the triple-A and indie devs alike. From Tinykin to Sonic Frontiers, the 3D platformer has been pushing the boundaries with each new entry. With simple and fun gameplay in...
Honor of Kings: World - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Honor of Kings: World is a new open-world action RPG developed by Timi Studio of Tencent. Experience new wonders, encounter a colorful cast of characters and leave your mark on long-lost ruins.
Hogwarts Legacy Devs Show Off Its Expansive Character Creator
Hogwarts Legacy held a livestream where they showed off a bunch of brand new gameplay. In this video, the developers run through the fairly expansive character creator you'll get to play with when first booting up the game.
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
How God of War: Ragnarok's Director Found Inspiration in Classic NES Games
God of War: Ragnarok is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and the series’ new director has revealed which classic games influenced his career. Speaking with IGN, Santa Monica Studio’s Eric Williams says five classic NES titles informed how he tackles the various elements key to building a successful game.
Sonic Frontiers - How to Farm Kocos for Speed Stat Increases
IGN’s Sonic Frontiers Koco farming guide shows you how to farm Kocos using the fishing portals scattered across the Starfall islands to quickly increase your speed stat. For more Sonic Frontiers, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/sonic-frontiers.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for November 11-15
Bringer-of-Telesto, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class,...
IGN UK Podcast 670: Kissing Sonic and Long Furbys
Cardy and Dale have been playing some Sonic Frontiers. Tune in to find out if they'll be playing more of it. They're joined by Mat as they then choose some of their favourite mascot platformers followed by a nail-biter on an Endless Search game. If you're into it, get tickets...
Battlefield 2042 - Official Development Update: November 2022 Video
Join members of the development team for a peek at what's coming to Battlefield 2042 in Season 3 and beyond of the first-person shooter game. The upcoming Update 3.2 will feature the return of the Class system as the team reworks the game’s Specialist system. Season 3 will also bring new vault weapons and reworks of the Manifest and Breakaway maps. Check out the video for details, including the reveal that Battlefield 2042 will have free access periods in December for players on each platform.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Official Shoot House Map Trailer
The Shoot House map arrives in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16 as a free content update. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the familiar Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) level, from its open stretches of Main Street to the corners of Offices.
Gear Of War 4 Includes In-Game Rewards for Players of Previous Gears Games
Developer The Coalition has revealed that having played any of the previous Gears of War games will unlock in-game "Legacy Rewards" for Gears of War 4. For those who currently subscribe to Xbox's Gold program, or are a silver member and have logged into their Gamertags at least once in the past year, and have played any of the four previous Gears games, those players will receive the "First Wave" legacy emblem, available in the game's customization menu.
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase Shows Off Character Creator, Combat, and Lots of Other Details
Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment showed off a host of new gameplay during a new Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy showcase earlier today, including the character creator, the combat, the user interface, and more. It constituted the deepest look so far at the open-world Harry Potter game, which casts...
Dave Bautista Posts Video of Himself In Gears of War Armour: 'I Can't Make This Any Easier'
Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. “I can’t make this any easier,” he said, tagging both Netflix and the official Gears of War Twitter account. The move is well timed given that Netflix announced the Gears of War film just a few days ago, alongside an adult animated series.
