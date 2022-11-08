Join members of the development team for a peek at what's coming to Battlefield 2042 in Season 3 and beyond of the first-person shooter game. The upcoming Update 3.2 will feature the return of the Class system as the team reworks the game’s Specialist system. Season 3 will also bring new vault weapons and reworks of the Manifest and Breakaway maps. Check out the video for details, including the reveal that Battlefield 2042 will have free access periods in December for players on each platform.

2 DAYS AGO