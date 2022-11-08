Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Inside the Cryptocurrency Revolution With OKX
Cryptocurrency has the potential to revolutionize how the world transacts. One of the leading companies to emerge amid the sector’s growth has been OKX. Haider Rafique, the crypto trading platform’s global chief marketing officer, took the stage Wednesday at Adweek’s Social Media Week Europe to discuss how the platform is using social media and the right partners to build awareness for the potential of crypto alongside Adweek’s Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart.
AdWeek
Ad-tech Firms Weather Digital Ad Economy Headwinds in Third Quarter
This week, several ad-tech firms reported their earnings, showing a brighter picture for the online economy compared with the losses social media and tech firms reported this quarter, according to financial analysts. Ad-tech firms like The Trade Desk, Magnite, PubMatic and Criteo provide the tools for advertisers and publishers to...
AdWeek
With an Intentional Communications Strategy, Cultural Sensitivity Is Built In
With KFC’s recent social media firestorm surrounding an automated promotional message, it’s important for brands and agencies to reflect on how to prevent communication missteps. All across the advertising world, teams are under pressure to always be creating content, whether it’s to satisfy ever-changing and often capricious algorithms...
G20 summit casts spotlight on Bali's tourism revival
Dozens of world leaders and other dignitaries are traveling to Bali for the G-20 summit, drawing a welcome spotlight on the revival of the tropical island’s vital tourism sector.Tourism is the main source of income on this idyllic “island of the gods” that is home to more than 4 million people, who are mainly Hindu in the mostly Muslim archipelago nation.So the pandemic hit Bali harder than most places in Indonesia. Before the pandemic, 6.2 million foreigners arrived in Bali each year. Its lively tourism scene faded after the first case of COVID-19 was found in Indonesia in March...
AdWeek
The Continued Evolution of Streaming With Roku and RTL AdAlliance
As the streaming sector reaches a new stage and the world’s biggest media companies vie for attention on their platforms, user experience is suffering as viewers have to flip between platform after platform—while also paying for the seemingly unlimited number of emerging platforms. This fragmentation is also making it more challenging for advertisers to connect with audiences. Mike Shaw of Roku and Franck Litewka of RTL AdAlliance joined Adweek’s Lucinda Southern during Brandweek Europe to discuss what can be done to create a simpler, less fragmented streaming experience.
AdWeek
Sony Is Seeing Early Signs of Success With Its Podcast Subscription Channel
The Binge, Sony Music Entertainment’s subscription-based podcast channel, is seeing early signs of success in the short few months that it’s been live. The Binge releases one docuseries each month, bundled from SME’s roster of podcasts, ranging from genres like true crime to entertainment. For instance, in the series Crooked City, each season explores eerie cities like Emerald Triangle and mob-ridden Ohio town Youngston, a 15-episode series.
Comments / 0