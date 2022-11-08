Mythic Quest Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 11. When a sitcom enters its third season, there can be a tendency to either rest on its laurels or attempt wackier stories to avoid a dreaded rut. Thankfully, Mythic Quest on Apple TV+ is doing neither of these things. At the end of last season, Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) left MQ to focus on Poppy’s new out-of-this-world game Hera. Entering the GrimPop Studios era gives every character space to develop — and, in some cases, regress. The mix of cynical humor and heartfelt moments has always been part of the Mythic Quest tapestry, and both sweet and sour are intrinsic to what makes this show stand out. McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and Charlie Day have perfected this balance in a season with plenty of laughs and a few tears.

