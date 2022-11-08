Read full article on original website
Wakanda Forever: 9 Burning Questions We Have About the Black Panther Sequel
Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! If you haven't already, check out IGN's full guide to watching the movie and when it'll make its streaming debut. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily one of Marvel’s most important Phase 4 releases. Not only does the film...
Fans React to Wakanda Forever's Moment of Silence for Chadwick Boseman: 'Never Cried at the Marvel Studios Logo Before'
After Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, died in 2020, Marvel honored the late actor with a logo sequence that featured clips of him. Now, Marvel is honoring Boseman once again by including the logo in the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel initially debuted the tribute...
Dave Bautista Really Wants to Be in the Gears of War Movie - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun work on an eight to ten year plan for DC films, TV shows, animation, and more. Finally, legendary animation company Studio Ghibli has teased a possible collaboration with Star Wars and Indiana Jones studio Lucasfilm.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Teaser Trailer Shows Off Bloody Combat
Netflix has unleashed a new teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming four-part prequel series starring Michelle Yeoh. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the trailer transports us back in time to offer a glimpse at an untold story from the Continent: the creation of the first prototype Witcher. The clips show sweeping landscapes, magic-wielding warriors, and lots of bloody combat, with Yeoh's character Scían declaring aloud: "All beginnings, all ends."
Gran Turismo Movie Celebrates the Start of Filming With a Behind-the-Scenes Photo
The Gran Turismo movie has officially begun filming and, to celebrate the occasion, Sony Pictures shared a behind-the-scenes image of cars at a starting line. Sony Pictures took to Twitter to reveal the image and say, "filming is now underway on #GranTurismoMovie - based on the inspiring true story of a Gran Turismo player, Jann Mardenborough, who won a series of gaming competitions leading him to become an actual professional racecar driver."
Remedy Confirms Sequel to Critically Acclaimed Title - IGN Daily Fix
On today's Fix of entertainment news: Dave Bautista makes his case for playing Marcus Fenix in Netflix's Gears of War adaptation, and his point being he's already played the character! Well sort of, as Bautista was part of the marketing campaign for Gears 5 and he was an alternate skin for Marcus Fenix in the game. What other reason do you need for casting Drax in your movie, Netflix? In DC news, DC Films co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are wasting no time setting up a new DCU. The two have begun to assemble creative minds to plan out the next 8-10 years of projects across television, film, animation, and more. And finally, Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have announced a new Star Wars project!
James Gunn and Peter Safran Form 8-10 Year Plan For DC Films, TV, and More
DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun work on an eight to ten year plan for DC films, TV shows, animation, and more. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn said during a company meeting that he and Safran had been working with "some of the best thinkers in the industry" to craft a decade-long plan for upcoming entertainment involving Batman, Superman, and other DC characters.
God of War Ragnarok's Thor Actor Took Inspiration From a Very Different MCU Character
If there's Norse Mythology involved, it's gotta involve Thor. God of War Ragnarok understands that fans know and love the God of Thunder thanks to his oversized role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the game gives Thor a prominent role. For voice actor Ryan Hurst, his interpretation fo the son of Odin was inspired by a very different MCU character, though: the Hulk.
Bones and All: Exclusive Clip
Behold the worst sleepover ever ... Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.
Mythic Quest: Season 3 Review
Mythic Quest Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 11. When a sitcom enters its third season, there can be a tendency to either rest on its laurels or attempt wackier stories to avoid a dreaded rut. Thankfully, Mythic Quest on Apple TV+ is doing neither of these things. At the end of last season, Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) left MQ to focus on Poppy’s new out-of-this-world game Hera. Entering the GrimPop Studios era gives every character space to develop — and, in some cases, regress. The mix of cynical humor and heartfelt moments has always been part of the Mythic Quest tapestry, and both sweet and sour are intrinsic to what makes this show stand out. McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and Charlie Day have perfected this balance in a season with plenty of laughs and a few tears.
Star Wars: The Acolyte – All We Know About the Upcoming Disney Plus Series
Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to be the next series in the franchise after Andor. The title is set to come to Disney+ and here is everything we know about the show so far. Disney+ recently announced that production on Star Wars: The Acolyte has begun, and also shared a cast list for the series. The news was shared via StarWars.com with a behind-the-scenes image of The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, and The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland. Headland is also the showrunner and executive producer for the show. Stenberg and Jung-jae will be joined by The Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss.
