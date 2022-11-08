Read full article on original website
IGN
Creature Lab - Official Release Date Trailer
Creature Lab is a Simulation Strategy game where you're experimenting on people while mixing and matching grotesque body parts. With a single-player campaign mode and endless replayability, utilize your resources to create the best mutagen for your creation. Creature Lab is releasing on January 19, 2023, on Steam.
IGN
Storyteller - Official Release Date Trailer
Storyteller will be available on Nintendo Switch and Steam on March 23, 2023. Get another look at this upcoming puzzle game in this new trailer for the game. In Storyteller, you're given a variety of iconic characters, settings, and emotions to build tales of love, betrayal, and revenge. You’ll create everything from supernatural fantasies and Shakespearean tragedies to myths of creation and much more.
IGN
MaskMaker VR - Official Meta Quest 2 Announce Trailer
MaskMaker VR is an all-new mysterious universe where you play as a Maskmaker's apprentice and learn the magic of crafting masks - gateways to exploring mysterious realms. Mask Maker VR will release on Meta Quest 2 on December 15, 2023.
IGN
Summoners War: Chronicles - Official Launch Trailer
Summoners War: Chronicles is available now on both mobile and PC via Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Steam, and Google Play Games. Explore a vast world with your Summoned companions by your side in this new MMO, Action RPG set in the Summoners War Universe. Your story as a Rahil Guard begins now!
Blight: Survival Release Date Information
Here's the latest details on the Blight: Survival release date.
Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
IGN
Vampire Survivors - Official Xbox Launch Trailer
Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters thrown at you. Vampire Survivors is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.
IGN
That's A Cow - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
That's A Cow is a cute platformer that tasks you with using milk or other liquids to fly away, push physical obstacles or stop your enemies. Crash through windows, gain speed and reach the finish line. That's A Cow will launch on Nintendo Switch on November 18th.
IGN
The Whale - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for upcoming movie, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau. The Whale is a psychological drama film which follows the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale debuts in theaters...
IGN
Three Months Ago, God of War Ragnarok Devs Said, 'Holy Crap, The Game's Not Good. What Are We Going to Do?'
Three months ago, way before God of War Ragnarok was awarded by IGN and many others glowing review scores, some of the devs were "freaking out" and thought to themselves, "holy crap, the game's not good. What are we going to do?" Speaking to GQ UK, God of War Ragnarok...
IGN
War Robots: Frontiers - Official Announcement Trailer
War Robots: Frontiers is a new multiplayer, third-person mech shooter in the popular War Robots universe. Unleash your fleet of War Robots, engage in epic 6v6 team-based PvP battles, explore a wealth of customization options, and smash through destructible environments. War Robots: Frontiers will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC with the Steam Early Access set to release on November 24.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
IGN
The Offering - Official Trailer
In the wake of a young Jewish girl’s disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his pregnant wife in hopes of reconciling with his father. Little do they know that directly beneath them in the family morgue, an ancient evil with sinister plans for the unborn child lurks inside a mysterious corpse.
otakuusamagazine.com
Check Out More New Pokémon Teases in Scarlet and Violet Trailer
We’re a little over a week away from the global launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which hits Nintendo Switch on November 18. The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel took the opportunity to come through with a new trailer showing off more of the land of Paldea and all the amazing Pokémon within it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer teases more blood being spilled on the Continent
The Witcher season 3 is still a while away, but Netflix is bridging the exhausting wait with a prequel show that takes place thousands of years before Geralt of Rivia was even born. Blood Origin chronicles the history of the Continent in its early days, when the Conjunction of Spheres...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - The Lost Sanctuary
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we complete Chapter 5 The Lost Sanctuary on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
Among Us VR Review
Among Us VR understands what made Innersloth’s murder mystery game so special when it came out in 2018 and brought us near-endless shenanigans by placing 10 people inside a spaceship while two Impostors try to murder everyone. This ground-up VR remake is a refreshing take on the premise that recaptures that suspense while introducing exciting new dynamics. Though its missing features may prove disappointing, what’s here is a great time. Right now, it’s one of this year’s best VR games.
The Witcher: Blood Origin’s first trailer will take your breath away
Netflix on Thursday, November 10, released the first trailer for its Witcher prequel series — The Witcher: Blood Origin — which is set 1,200 years before the events of the series that stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Or, rather, has starred Cavill through the end of Season 3, which is coming in 2023, after which Liam Hemsworth will take on the role.
IGN
Deinfluencer - Official Trailer
A young cheerleader and influencer is imprisoned and forced to take part in social media challenges at the behest of her seemingly motivated kidnapper. She soon finds that she's fighting for her life, as well as the lives of other young women.
IGN
Twitter: Fake Nintendo and Valve Accounts Show Up on Site as New 'Official' Grey Checkmark 'Killed' Just Hours After Launch
After Twitter confirmed it will add a new “official” non-paid grey verification checkmark to verify legitimate accounts from ones subscribed to Twitter Blue, the site has now completely scrapped the idea. This has led to many getting the blue checkmarks by subscribing to Twitter Blue which costs $8...
