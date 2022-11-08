NAVI sign FPX Valorant roster, add Acend’s cNed

Natus Vincere, as expected, signed four players recently released by FunPlus Phoenix to its Valorant team on Tuesday.

They also added Mehmet “cNed” Ipek, formerly of Acend, to fill out the roster.

Joining NAVI from FPX are Russians Dmitry “SUYGETSU” llyushin and Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky, Sweden’s Pontus “Zyppan” Eek and Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov of Ukraine.

Coach Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren of Sweden also has moved on to NAVI.

“We’ve been told it’s the best roster out there,” NAVI tweeted Tuesday as they announced their new team.

The fifth member of the former FPX roster, Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks of Latvia, reportedly will join NRG’s Valorant team.

FunPlus Phoenix finished fourth in Valorant Champions 2022 in September after winning the VCT Stage Two Masters in Copenhagen in July.

NAVI will compete next year in the EMEA international league, which begins in February with a tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: