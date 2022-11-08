Trump confirms he DID back Ron DeSantis as he votes with Melania in Florida: Ex-president and his first lady appear together in Palm Beach - and says he 'looks forward' to his Mar-a-Lago announcement next week

Related
Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
Trump's ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says he should wait until AFTER the Georgia runoff to announce 2024 bid - and DeSantis should campaign in state after making the 'single best case' for the GOP with his Florida victory speech
Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday her former boss should wait until after the Georgia runoff next month to announce a run for president - and implied he should stay out of Georgia and let Ron DeSantis do the stumping for Republicans. 'I know there's a temptation to...
'Remember I am a "Stable Genius"': Trump APOLOGIZES to Melania and Sean Hannity for 'fictional stories' he lashed out at them over midterms, says Oz was LOSING before his endorsement and insists he did a 'great job' - as GOP blames him
Donald Trump made a vaguely sarcastic if not insincere public apology to his wife Melania and Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday over reports that he vented his anger at them for suggesting he endorse Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. The former president unleashed against 'fictional stories' that suggest...
Trump news – live: DeSantis met with 2024 chants after Florida win as ‘rattled’ Trump vows to leak dirt on him
Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press.Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many people have speculated that he might.Some political operatives and experts see Mr DeSantis, who has achieved national fame by inflaming culture wars over race and gender in Florida’s schools, as a younger, slicker, less gaffe-prone version of Mr Trump.Mr Trump had still not congratulated Mr DeSantis more than 90 minutes after...
Trump's Latest Mini Meltdown Shows He's Very, Very Insecure About Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump wants everyone to know he received more votes in Florida during the 2020 presidential election than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received during his reelection campaign in the state this week. The ex-president, who is reportedly very unhappy with his one-time protege, fired off a size comparison Wednesday on...
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Chris Christie mocks Trump for prop Resolute Desk: He ‘can’t believe he’s not president’
Donald Trump compares his own Senate candidate to Kim Jong-un in bizarre rally speech. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says that Donald Trump’s ego may never recover from the blow dealt to him by Joe Biden in 2020. In an appearance on ABC’s This Week on Sunday the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Threatened by Looming Hurricane Nicole
Trump's Florida residence in Palm Beach County is within the National Hurricane Center's forecast cone of uncertainty.
No more than 5 out of 50 current GOP senators want to see Trump run for president in 2024, a Republican senator told Politico
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to cast his name for the 2024 presidency. However, few GOP senators want to see him as the party's frontrunner, Politico reported. The incoming midterm results are also putting Trump's hold on the GOP in question. Only a handful of incumbent Republican...
Ron DeSantis blasted by ex-Republican party chair for ‘blasphemy’ over ad
Ron DeSantis has been slammed by a former chair of the Republican Party for the “blasphemy” in one of his campaign ads. The advert claims the Florida governor is a “fighter” created by God “on the eighth day”.As images of Mr DeSantis appear onscreen, the ad’s narrator states: “And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, I need a protector. So God made him a fighter.”Mr DeSantis has made increasingly overt appeals to Christian nationalist voters during his midterm re-election campaign, which is widely seen as a stepping stone to a presidential run...
Tiffany Trump Devastated As Hurricane Threatens Wedding Planned For This Weekend At Mar-A-Lago: Report
Tiffany Trump‘s Palm Beach, Fla. wedding — which is scheduled for this weekend — is being threatened by an impending Category 1 hurricane. The event is scheduled to take place at Donald Trump‘s posh Mar-A-Lago resort, but the staff was evacuated over safety concerns, according to a source for Page Six. Unsurprisingly, the insider also noted that Tiffany, 29, is beside herself over her nuptials to billionaire heir Michael Boulos possibly being disrupted.
DeSantis' administration won't allow Justice Department monitors inside Florida polling places, saying his secretary of state will watch the 3 Democratic strongholds instead
The Department of Justice said it will still send its monitors to outside the polling places in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties anyway.
Trump launches furious attack on ‘average’ DeSantis and Murdoch press amid GOP civil war over midterms
Donald Trump nicknames Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Ron DeSanctimonious'. Former president Donald Trump has lashed out at New York Post and Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch and Florida governor Ron DeSantis after the newspaper baron’s properties blasted the twice-impeached ex-president’s impact on the 2022 midterms and promoted the Florida governor as a potential 2024 Republican standard-bearer.
'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos': Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar deletes tweet saying his Republican opponent should get Rosetta Stone to learn Spanish after winning race in Texas
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar tweeted and deleted a disparaging comment about his Republican rival Cassy Garcia after winning his reelection race Tuesday by 13 points. 'Looks like you'll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos in the near future,' Cuellar tweeted late Tuesday night. The jab was inspired...
