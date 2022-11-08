Recreation Centers of Sun City bylaw draft is flawed, needs work

First of all, I would like to thank most of the members of the ad hoc committee for all their time and effort, and I’ll get back to that a little later.

I’m not going to bore you with all the technicalities of Robert’s Rules of Order because unless you’re a Robert’s Rules nerd like me, nobody wants to hear it, and most won’t understand it.

I will, however, comment that I believe the revised bylaws could have been written so much better because the current draft has duplications, contradictions, text that just simply doesn’t belong and the members are still deprived of their fundamental rights as a member, and that’s the right to vote.

Some may be thinking, “Well, if you think you know so much, why didn’t you volunteer for the committee?” Actually, I did but I was not even offered the courtesy of an interview.

Some may say I sound bitter. Perhaps so, but can you blame me? When the very first article in the bylaws specifies Robert’s Rules as its parliamentary authority, and a member seated on that committee actually stated, “I don’t give a damn about Robert’s Rules of Order,” and that member is not immediately dismissed and replaced — yeah, I just might be a bit bitter, because unlike that committee member, I do give a damn, as should every member on that committee!