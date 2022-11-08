ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Favored to win senate seat, Padilla focuses on helping other Democrats

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3qaq_0j3GbmP300

PIX Now -- Top Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:03

SAN DIEGO (CBS SF/AP) — Alex Padilla ended his campaign to remain California's junior senator much the way he began — trying to build support for fellow Democrats in other races.

It was a show of how comfortable he felt as the overwhelming favorite against his Republican opponent, constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser, in a rematch like their 2018 race for California secretary of state. In an odd twist, voters cast ballots twice for senator in this election: once to fill the last two months of Kamala Harris' term and the other for a new six-year term.

Eight days before Tuesday's election, Padilla, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Harris became vice president, wrote supporters seeking contributions for seven lower-profile Democratic challengers in House races in California, some in contests where they are clear underdogs.

Five days later, Padilla asked supporters to split donations with a group representing Democrats running to become the top election officials in their states. Those contests, he wrote, "tend to go under the radar compared to races for the House and Senate, but the truth is that these races are some of the most important in the entire country."

Finances are one measure of the lopsided contest. Padilla raised $11.8 million as of Oct. 19, and had $7.6 million left. Meuser raised $949,000 and had $136,000 remaining.

On the June primary ballot, Padilla captured 54.1% of the vote among 23 contestants. Meuser finished second with 14.9%.

Padilla, 49, got his start in politics like many Latinos of his generation did: revulsion over Proposition 187, a 1994 ballot measure to deny education, health care and other non-emergency services to immigrants in the country illegally. Voters approved the measure by a wide margin but a judge invalidated it.

Padilla's parents emigrated to Los Angeles from Mexico in the 1960s and raised three children in the Pacoima area. They worked 40 years: his father as a short-order cook and his mother as a housecleaner.

Padilla's graduation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology fulfilled his parents' dreams, but he said he came home to television ads for Proposition 187 "basically saying the state of California is going downhill and it's the fault of people like your parents; it's because of families like yours."

"I was insulted. I was offended. I was enraged," Padilla said in a September interview. "I had no choice but to get involved to make a difference."

Padilla was 26 when he joined the Los Angeles City Council and he became its president two years later, having set aside his engineering career. He served two terms in the state Senate and was then twice elected secretary of state. He resigned during his second term to become California's first Latino U.S. senator.

Padilla ties much of his Senate work and priorities to earlier experiences — how his engineering background means infrastructure will always be "a big deal;" how immigration comes up every chance he gets in discussions with other senators.

Meuser, a lawyer at the firm of top Republican political operative Harmeet Dhillon, said he had no plans for a rematch with Padilla until pandemic health restrictions that he found overbearing were put in place. His campaign site says he was involved in 22 lawsuits against Newsom for "his unconstitutional usurpation of power."

Meuser, 48, said in September that he was counting on low turnout and support from independents and Latinos who are disaffected with President Joe Biden.

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Obama: If Republicans Win in Arizona, Democracy ‘May Not Survive’

Former President Barack Obama spoke to over 1,000 people in a high school gym in Phoenix, Arizona for a rally Wednesday and asked them, “What has happened?” Putting it plainly, he cautioned voters that if Republicans win in Arizona on Nov. 8, they will have “election deniers serving as your governor, as your senator, as your secretary of state, as your attorney general.” “Democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona,” he said. “That’s not an exaggeration. That is a fact.” With a promise to “transform” the process of elections in the state, Arizona’s GOP candidates have been the among the loudest 2020 election deniers, according to The Washington Post. Only one of 13 Republican candidates in the state have not denied or questioned the results. “When Donald Trump won, I stayed up till 3 in the morning so I could offer a congratulatory call to somebody who opposed everything I stood for, but I believed in the peaceful transfer of power,” Obama said. “We welcomed him into the White House. Because that’s what America’s supposed to be about. Did we forget that? Did that only apply to one side?”
ARIZONA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy