Tube strikes WILL go ahead this week in London after last-minute talks fail

By Tariq Tahir
 4 days ago

A STRIKE by London Underground workers will go ahead on Thursday after last-minute talks failed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said Transport for London (TfL) had refused its offer to suspend strike action.

A strike by tube workers will go ahead after talks collapsed Credit: Alamy

Thursday’s Tube strike is the latest in a series that began in the summer, alongside national rail strikes that also impacted London’s Underground and Overground services.

The RMT said it asked for planned job cuts were suspended until the end of this year.

The union also wanted TfL make a clear statement that London Underground would not agree to detrimental attacks on pensions arising out of a review they are conducting with the Government.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

"Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute.

"They will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.

"TfL need to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption to the lives of passengers."

TfL urged customers to check before they travel on Thursday as a "very limited or no service on the Tube" was expected.

London Overground, the Elizabeth line and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground, said Tfl.

London Trams will also be running a reduced timetable.

Glynn Barton, its chief operating officer, said: "We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made.

"Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action."

It comes of after train strikes that threatened to cripple most of Britain's rail network were called off last week.

Planned 24-hour walkouts for next Monday and Wednesday have also been called off.

A series of train strikes were held earlier this year in a long-running row over jobs, pay and conditions.

