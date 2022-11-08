Read full article on original website
WEAR
Deputies: K9 tracks down man who fired gunshot in Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man faces several charges following a shots fired incident Thursday night at an Escambia County home. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Delray Drive. According to the sheriff's office, Garay got into an argument with a woman and shot a...
WEAR
Pensacola woman sentenced to life for shooting neighbor 6 times in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Pensacola woman to life in Prison for attempted second degree murder on Wednesday. 72-year-old Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum was arrested back in 2020 for shooting her neighbor six times at the Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments in Escambia County. An Escambia County...
54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
37-year-old man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 90 in Pensacola: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash on U.S. 90 and Guidy Lane in Escambia County early Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at approximately 4:45 a.m., on Friday, a tan Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 90A approaching Guidy Lane in the outside […]
WEAR
Man who burglarized Escambia County ATMs sentenced to 15 years prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola man who burglarized multiple ATMs in Escambia County was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 15-year sentence for Trafficking in Heroin must be served day-for-day as a mandatory-minimum sentence. According to the State Attorney's Office, from Jan. 8-18, Streety and other co-defendants...
WEAR
Man charged with murder of 26-year-old denied bond in Escambia County court
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with pre-meditated murder in the killing of a 26-year-old in Escambia County was extradited back to Northwest Florida. Jail records show 29-year-old Jacob Colville was booked into Escambia County Jail Wednesday night. He is being held without bond. He was arrested in Lake...
WEAR
Man wanted by Crestview Police for molesting child under age 12
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A man is wanted by Crestview Police for molesting a child. Police are searching for Gil A. Bell. He is wanted for Molestation of a Person Under the Age of 12 Years of Age. No further details were released on the case. If you see Bell, contact...
Mobile police looking for alleged rapist in the Cottage Hill Road area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Thursday. According to officers, a woman showed up at Spring Hill Medical Center around noon Thursday after she had been sexually assaulted. The assault occurred in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road, near […]
WEAR
37-year-old Cantonment man dies in crash at E Nine Mile Road intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --A Cantonment man is dead following a vehicle crash in Escambia County early Friday morning, while a 19-year-old has been arrested. Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of E Nine Mile Road and Guidy Lane around 4:54 a.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old...
Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder suspect taken to metro jail after being released from the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Accused murderer Zackery Hannah is out of the hospital and in metro jail. Hannah is accused of killing a man Monday night in west mobile and then shooting a Mobile police officer hours later while trying to escape. Hannah was shot three times in another shootout...
utv44.com
Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
WEAR
Candlelight vigil for 30 late homeless men, women in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla -- It is not a coincidence that National Hunger & Homelessness Week is directly before Thanksgiving. Nov. 12-20 is a reminder of how much so many have and how little others find on the streets. In the last year, 30 homeless men and women have died in Escambia...
WEAR
UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
WEAR
Combo Latino Restaurant in Fort Walton Beach damaged in fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Combo Latino Restaurant & Bar in Fort Walton Beach caught fire overnight. Multiple Fort Walton Beach Fire crews were called to the restaurant at 196 Miracle Strip Parkway. Okaloosa Island Ocean City-Wright Fire Control firefighters assisted as well. The crews were able to contain the...
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
Family seeks answers after an inmate killed in Florida prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
WEAR
Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
19-year-old Pensacola man dead after colliding with concrete barrier on I-110: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old from Pensacola is dead after he drove off the road on I-110 Wednesday, according to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 9:12 a.m., Wednesday morning, the man was driving north on I-110, Ramp H, to I-10. FHP said the driver went off the roadway […]
