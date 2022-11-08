Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Jingle all the way: Safe driving competition open to Virginia youth and teens
Virginia teens are being encouraged to jingle their way to a safe holiday by creating a safe driving song or tune for a statewide competition and a chance to win cash prizes of up to $500. The Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday: Buckle Up and Celebrate Responsibly Contest...
Augusta Free Press
Blue Ridge Health District: Flu, RSV pushing area hospitals to capacity
Respiratory viruses are quickly spreading throughout the region right now, according to an update from the Blue Ridge Health District sent Thursday. Influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are hitting people in our community earlier in the season than the average. “This past week, Virginia saw more cases of...
Augusta Free Press
Tropical Storm Nicole: Rain, wind gusts, flooding are concerns for Virginia
Tropical Storm Nicole is heading our way and will have a dramatic impact on our weather, bringing significant rainfall, strong winds and the possibility for tornadoes. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, rain is expected to move into Central Virginia Thursday night into Friday morning. The worst of the storm is expected to impact the area between 10 a.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.
Augusta Free Press
Wildlife Center of Virginia turns 40; video launching tonight to mark anniversary
The Wildlife Center of Virginia officially opened 40 years ago today. The Center is launching a video tonight at 8 p.m. to celebrate the people and stories that have made the Wildlife Center what it is today. According to a news release, the program begins with a 15-minute pre-roll featuring...
Comments / 0