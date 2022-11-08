ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Rhinelander Residents Charged With Running a Meth Ring

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — Four people from Rhinelander are scheduled to appear in court today for charges of running a large-scale meth ring in the Northwoods. David Lassiter, 39, Kimberly Baenen, 36, Ryan Culver, 37, and Jacob Simon, 41, are all expected to be charged with conspiracy to manufacture or deliver more than 50 grams of meth. Charges against them are the result of a six-month investigation.
RHINELANDER, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Nov. 8

Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Minnesota Man Gets Four Years In Stevens Point Woman’s Death

WINONA, MINN (WSAU-WAOW) — A Minnesota man convicted of killing a Stevens Point woman will serve 4 years behind bars. 20-year-old Hannah Goman was killed in February when she was hit by Adam Anderson, who was driving drunk. Anderson received the maximum sentence in Minnesota for the crime. “Does...
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Portage County Denies Clean Water Funding

NELSONVILLE, WI(WAOW TV-WSAU)– A Portage County official has vetoed funding a clean water field study. Portage County Executive John Pavelski vetoed the Village of Nelsonville’s funding request for over $240,000 last Friday. According to a press release from Portage County for Clean Water, the study would help residents...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Plover crash

A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
PLOVER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022

Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Construction resumes on water treatment plant

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Construction on Wausau’s new drinking water treatment facility is expected to resume on November 11th after continuous delays with the developer. The new target date for it to go online is December 9. The project is months behind schedule. Mechanical issues halted the completion...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Friday High School Scoreboard & Saturday Schedule

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Friday’s scoreboard & today’s schedule. Amber Winter of Merrill took home the 100 meter breaststroke championship. Madison Edgewood won the D-2 team title for the 8th straight year. Football. Kimberly 42 Bay Port 21. Mukwonago 47 Suxxex Hamilton 21. West De...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Keep Your Heart Healthy While Chasing That Trophy Buck

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — An Aspirus Health Cardiologist is reminding hunters to stay aware of their heart health during the Wisconsin deer season. Dr. Marcus Sublette says for those that aren’t active deer hunting can put an added strain on their body, which can expose heart problems. “It’s important to be aware of your heart health risk factors and physical restrictions,” says Dr. Marcus Sublette. “We know it’s a special time of year for the hunters in our communities, so we want to make sure people head into the woods with their best health in mind.”
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

Restaurant damaged in Monday collision

Plover emergency crews say one person received minor injuries after a Monday morning collision. Village police and fire/EMS crews were called to McDonald’s, 2601 Plover Rd., at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 when a restaurant employee called 911 to report a motorist had struck the north side of the building.
PLOVER, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out

Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
STANLEY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff's investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.The sheriff's office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.Investigators...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy