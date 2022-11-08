WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — An Aspirus Health Cardiologist is reminding hunters to stay aware of their heart health during the Wisconsin deer season. Dr. Marcus Sublette says for those that aren’t active deer hunting can put an added strain on their body, which can expose heart problems. “It’s important to be aware of your heart health risk factors and physical restrictions,” says Dr. Marcus Sublette. “We know it’s a special time of year for the hunters in our communities, so we want to make sure people head into the woods with their best health in mind.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO