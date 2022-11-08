Read full article on original website
Mosinee man accused of dumping brother’s body after apparent overdose
A Mosinee man is accused of dumping his brother’s lifeless body next to a bridge and railroad trestle, where he was found last month following a 911 call. Michael Gendron, 39, faces charges of hiding a corpse and bail jumping in connection with the discovery, in a case filed Nov. 11 in Marathon County Circuit Court.
Rhinelander Residents Charged With Running a Meth Ring
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) — Four people from Rhinelander are scheduled to appear in court today for charges of running a large-scale meth ring in the Northwoods. David Lassiter, 39, Kimberly Baenen, 36, Ryan Culver, 37, and Jacob Simon, 41, are all expected to be charged with conspiracy to manufacture or deliver more than 50 grams of meth. Charges against them are the result of a six-month investigation.
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
Wausau area births, Nov. 8
Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
Minnesota Man Gets Four Years In Stevens Point Woman’s Death
WINONA, MINN (WSAU-WAOW) — A Minnesota man convicted of killing a Stevens Point woman will serve 4 years behind bars. 20-year-old Hannah Goman was killed in February when she was hit by Adam Anderson, who was driving drunk. Anderson received the maximum sentence in Minnesota for the crime. “Does...
Portage County Denies Clean Water Funding
NELSONVILLE, WI(WAOW TV-WSAU)– A Portage County official has vetoed funding a clean water field study. Portage County Executive John Pavelski vetoed the Village of Nelsonville’s funding request for over $240,000 last Friday. According to a press release from Portage County for Clean Water, the study would help residents...
1 dead in Plover crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022
Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
Construction resumes on water treatment plant
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Construction on Wausau’s new drinking water treatment facility is expected to resume on November 11th after continuous delays with the developer. The new target date for it to go online is December 9. The project is months behind schedule. Mechanical issues halted the completion...
spmetrowire.com
Amherst Junction man sentenced for incest of autistic daughter
An Amherst Junction man charged with three counts related to child sexual assault has been sent to prison.
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
Friday High School Scoreboard & Saturday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Friday’s scoreboard & today’s schedule. Amber Winter of Merrill took home the 100 meter breaststroke championship. Madison Edgewood won the D-2 team title for the 8th straight year. Football. Kimberly 42 Bay Port 21. Mukwonago 47 Suxxex Hamilton 21. West De...
Keep Your Heart Healthy While Chasing That Trophy Buck
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — An Aspirus Health Cardiologist is reminding hunters to stay aware of their heart health during the Wisconsin deer season. Dr. Marcus Sublette says for those that aren’t active deer hunting can put an added strain on their body, which can expose heart problems. “It’s important to be aware of your heart health risk factors and physical restrictions,” says Dr. Marcus Sublette. “We know it’s a special time of year for the hunters in our communities, so we want to make sure people head into the woods with their best health in mind.”
Waupaca County man, woman arrested after ambulance called to home for knife wound
MARION (WLUK) -- A man and woman are in the Waupaca County Jail after police were called for a knife wound early Tuesday morning. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a request for an ambulance just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The call was for a man with a knife wound at a Marion home.
Restaurant damaged in Monday collision
Plover emergency crews say one person received minor injuries after a Monday morning collision. Village police and fire/EMS crews were called to McDonald’s, 2601 Plover Rd., at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 when a restaurant employee called 911 to report a motorist had struck the north side of the building.
Tim Michels’ Former Army Commander Speaks Out
Nearly 40 years ago Tim Michels graduated from the Airborne (Parachutist) course at Fort Benning, Ga. My name is Bruce J Wozniak and I was his Company Commander. I am writing to vouch for the character traits and skills he learned in order to complete this intensive and demanding course.
Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff's investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.The sheriff's office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.Investigators...
