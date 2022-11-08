ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ice skating rink to open for season in CLE

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t21Sh_0j3GaRvJ00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The weather is turning colder and it’s time to once again make memories by taking part in some of Ohio ‘s most beloved winter activities.

Ice skating will once again open this season at the Rink at Wade Oval at University Circle , 10831 Magnolia Drive, Cleveland, OH 44106.

The rink opens on December 2 and will remain open through February 26.

More opportunities to visit Stan Hywet this Christmas

Visitors can bring their own skates or rent them onsite. There is also a concession stand that features seasonal treats, like hot cocoa, coffee, and snacks.

“The Rink at Wade Oval is so much more than a beautiful place to visit,” said Becky Voldrich, UCI’s senior director of Communications & Events in a press release. “It’s a place for the community to gather and create special memories with their families and friends. We’ve had so many amazing moments take place at The Rink over the years – everything from kids trying on their first pair of skates to a marriage proposal. It doesn’t get much better than that!”

In addition to enjoying open skating, guests can take part in free skating lessons each Saturday from noon – 1 p.m. beginning December 10. Organizers say there is no need to pre-register; “simply show up and enjoy.”

Celebrate the holidays with Christmas pop-up bar

Admission

Friday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Saturdays, 12:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Sundays, 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m
The Rink will be CLOSED on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

General Admission: $2 Admission | $3 Skate rentals
Student Admission: $1 Admission | $2 Skate rentals

More details can be found, here .

