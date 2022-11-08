Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thehoosiernetwork.com
Three takeaways from Indiana’s 93-37 win over UMass Lowell
The Indiana Hoosiers faced the UMass Lowell Riverhawks on Friday night at Assembly Hall and were easily able to grab their second win of the season. With the early dominance of Mackenzie Holmes along with a strong defensive showing, the team held UMass Lowell to just 37 points. Let’s take...
crimsonquarry.com
Three Things: Indiana Men’s Basketball beats Bethune-Cookman 101-49
It seems like it may be difficult to keep expectations in check with this year’s Indiana team. We’ll know more by next Friday, but tonight’s 52-point victory nearly doubled the 29-point win Kenpom projected, so it’s safe to say they’re outperforming even objective expectations at this point.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana at Ohio State: game preview, how to watch
Indiana Football heads to Columbus, Ohio for a week ten matchup with the number two Buckeyes, who have yet to lose this season. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Background:. Indiana should have starting quarterback Connor Bazelak back after missing him last week against Penn State....
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of IU legend makes emotional return to Assembly Hall as Bethune-Cookman assistant
While Indiana men’s basketball dismantled his Bethune-Cookman squad on Thursday, Wildcats assistant Billy Garrett felt a little conflicted. Obviously, Garrett was coaching his players and took no pleasure from a 101-49 defeat. But this was no ordinary road game for him. His father, Bill Garrett, is an Indiana legend: while playing for IU basketball from 1947-51, he became the first African-American player in Big Ten history. He was an All-American in 1951. Garrett was inducted into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, and the on-campus intramural center was named after him in 2020.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana vs. Ohio State: Football Q&A with Land Grant Holy Land
Well, there is in fact football happening today. We worked with out friends at Land-Grant Holy Land to talk about Indiana football’s matchup with Ohio State. A consistent gripe I’ve heard with Ryan Day is his playcalling. Not that it’ll do much, but what’s the deal there?
statechampsnetwork.com
Changing Directions In The Pocket — Brownsburg QB Whitaker Vacates WIU Commitment In Midst Of Playoff Push
Big-gun Brownsburg senior quarterback Jayden Whitaker is back on the market. Whitaker is the No. 1 rated signal caller in the Hoosier State’s Class of 2023. The 6-foot-3 gunslinger de-committed from Western Illinois this week as he prepares to take his spry and hungry Brownsburg squad into battle with defending state champion Cathedral in playoff throwdown Friday. Brownsburg is 10-1.
WTHR
Operation Football: Roncalli tops New Palestine, 20-7
INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli moved one step closer to a state title with a 20-7 win over top-ranked New Palestine Friday night. The previously unbeaten Dragons got on the scoreboard first with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Danny Tippit to Isaiah Thacker for a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
readthereporter.com
Cathedral’s David Ayers signs to play at Butler University
David Ayers, a resident of Fishers and senior at Cathedral, has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Butler University. The Ayers family is pictured here. Front row: Anthony, David, Lauren and Mary Ayers. Back row: Patrick, Luke, Colin and Adam Ayers.
mynbc5.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Vermont
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Vermonter may not have won therecord $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot this week, but one lucky ticketholder is much richer for having played. The Vermont Lottery reported that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker's Store in Newport Center. The prize has not yet been claimed, meaning someone could be in for a very big surprise.
Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up
Wild game processors point to changes in hunting regulations for the spike, but state officials are skeptical. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up.
New England is home to 5 of the 20 best ski resorts in North America
WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — New England is home to five of the 20 best ski resorts in all of North America, according to a new ranking. Conde Nast Traveler recently published “The Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. and Canada: 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards” and the snow-covered peaks of northern New England were well represented.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine and fresh experience: Veteran-owned steakhouse opening soon at Hotel Nashville
Joe and Christina Oliphant grew up in Brown County, and now live on the north end of Jefferson Street. They pass by Hotel Nashville on a daily basis and soon enough, they will open their own restaurant there: The Nashville Chop House. Joe has had previous culinary experience locally, having...
Fox 59
The Workingman’s Friend named Indy’s Best Burger
Well done, Indy’s Best voters! You’ve picked The Workingman’s Friend as Indy’s Best Burger. The longtime establishment is no stranger to accolades: It’s also been named the best burger in Indiana by both Food & Wine and Yelp. “I don’t really know. I don’t do...
WCAX
Missing North Country woman found safe
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in New York say a missing North Country was found safe. Thursday, New York State Police asked the public for help finding Kelsey Mrozik, 29, of West Chazy. She was reported missing on Wednesday after last being in contact with her family on Tuesday.
Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties
Two write-in candidates challenged John Grismore, the former deputy fired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in August after kicking a man in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: a cute single level $329,000 ranch in Essex Junction
This ranch in Essex Junction has been well taken care of and it shows. In addition to its updated kitchen appliances and well maintained wood floors there is a partially finished basement that has possibilities to serve as another bedroom or for storage. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $329,000.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 50-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Hendee Lane at around 7:45 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Paul F. Cormier, of Pittsford, physically assaulted a family or household...
WISH-TV
Neighbors want speed limit reduced in south side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 80 neighbors along South Sherman Drive are requesting the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph between Southport Road and Stop 11 Road. Ashley Ernsting, a resident of the area, also asking the city to place a...
Comments / 0