Alaskan Bush People’s Bird Brown breaks down in tears as she reads emotional letter from mom amid major health decision

Alaskan Bush People's Bird Brown breaks down in tears as she reads an emotional letter from her mother amid a major health decision.

The Discovery Channel star received an unexpected cancer scare before she underwent major surgery to remove cystic tumors.

Alaskan Bush People’s Bird Brown breaks down in tears as she reads an emotional letter from her mother Ami Brown Credit: Discovery

Bird is shown seeking direction in the midst of a difficult health decision Credit: Discovery

Snowbird, 27, was recorded reading the letter during the latest episode of Alaskan Bush People.

She sat outdoors on a tranquil rock ledge as she reads her mother, Ami Brown's, words aloud.

The 27-year-old voiced, "I know you have a yearning inside of you, something that you are searching for because you probably feel empty in your soul like something is missing."

Bird continued, "You know that place more now and more often than you did before because that place now seems large and empty for the laughter of his voice."

The reality TV star's eyes welled up as she choked out, "Right now merely echoes in your mind," before breaking down into tears.

The voice Ami, 59, is referring to is that of Bird's father Billy Brown, who tragically died at the age of 68 after suffering a seizure in the family’s Washington home in February of 2021.

Bird is shown pushing forward, fighting back her emotions as she reads, "That place in your heart, Da's place, it will always be there."

She then concluded, "I believe that I do have a clue, that on your long and lonely days and sleepless nights [you] may feel the hole and hope you make it through."

In a confessional, the reality TV star reveals "[The letter] has brought me some clarity."

She explains, "There's a part in the letter that mom says the way to feel the hole is me and I think she was just trying to tell me that I need to believe in myself more."

"And the answer isn't necessarily something that someone else can give me but myself."

SCARY DIAGNOSIS

The guidance Bird is currently seeking, is in regard to the precautionary decisions she has to make to avoid the return of any tumors in her ovaries.

During a recent episode of Alaskan Bush People, Bird revealed her gloomy prospects during a conversation with her mother.

She disclosed to Ami, "There's an 80% chance they’ll come back, and there's a high 50% chance they’ll be cancerous if they come back again."

"I love you, it's okay," reassured the mom, who is a stage three lung cancer survivor.

But Bird revealed her fears for the future: "Not really. You know, to an extent it might be okay later, but to an extent it's not really okay, you know?"

As she battles the scary diagnosis, Bird has faced the tough decision of whether to opt for a hysterectomy.

Bird is currently without any children.

"Those decisions change your life a lot, and now it's like I have to do it or I can't do it ever," Bird said, fighting back tears.

In a confessional, Ami revealed how hard it has been to watch her daughter's cancer fight.

"I would take it 1000 times to keep her from going through it," said the heartbroken mom.

GOOD LUCK

Snowbird shocked viewers during the previous week's episode as she bit off the head of a raw fish.

She claimed it would bring the family "good luck" as they attempted to catch crabs.

Bird, her sister Rain, 19, her brother Noah, 30, and his son Elijah were shown traveling on their family's boat, The Integrity.

After failing to reach their planned destination in time, they decided to drop anchor for the night and set crab pots to catch some fresh dinner.

Bird began by preparing the bait for the crabs, which included whole raw fish.

She explained: "There’s a thing where it’s good luck to do this..."

The reality star then bit off the head of a fish, making a loud crunch as her teeth tore through the bones.

Rain was so repulsed that she physically gagged, while Elijah screamed in horror.

"Do you wanna try?" Bird asked her sister, before biting the head off another fish.

Many viewers at home found the choice equally horrid to watch.

As images from the scene were shared to the show's official Instagram account, one fan wrote: "Yuck!"

"That is gross," agreed another.

"I really like Birdie, but this is just sick," wrote a third.

Bird has to hold back tears as she reads her mother, Ami's, letter Credit: Discovery

Ami Brown offers her support as Bird opened up about her health prospects moving forward Credit: Discovery