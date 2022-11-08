ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Alaskan Bush People’s Bird Brown breaks down in tears as she reads emotional letter from mom amid major health decision

By Phillip McDonald
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

Alaskan Bush People's Bird Brown breaks down in tears as she reads an emotional letter from her mother amid a major health decision.

The Discovery Channel star received an unexpected cancer scare before she underwent major surgery to remove cystic tumors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3P5x_0j3GaMku00
Alaskan Bush People’s Bird Brown breaks down in tears as she reads an emotional letter from her mother Ami Brown Credit: Discovery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwNtb_0j3GaMku00
Bird is shown seeking direction in the midst of a difficult health decision Credit: Discovery

Snowbird, 27, was recorded reading the letter during the latest episode of Alaskan Bush People.

She sat outdoors on a tranquil rock ledge as she reads her mother, Ami Brown's, words aloud.

The 27-year-old voiced, "I know you have a yearning inside of you, something that you are searching for because you probably feel empty in your soul like something is missing."

Bird continued, "You know that place more now and more often than you did before because that place now seems large and empty for the laughter of his voice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5Otn_0j3GaMku00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJqUD_0j3GaMku00

The reality TV star's eyes welled up as she choked out, "Right now merely echoes in your mind," before breaking down into tears.

The voice Ami, 59, is referring to is that of Bird's father Billy Brown, who tragically died at the age of 68 after suffering a seizure in the family’s Washington home in February of 2021.

Bird is shown pushing forward, fighting back her emotions as she reads, "That place in your heart, Da's place, it will always be there."

She then concluded, "I believe that I do have a clue, that on your long and lonely days and sleepless nights [you] may feel the hole and hope you make it through."

In a confessional, the reality TV star reveals "[The letter] has brought me some clarity."

She explains, "There's a part in the letter that mom says the way to feel the hole is me and I think she was just trying to tell me that I need to believe in myself more."

"And the answer isn't necessarily something that someone else can give me but myself."

SCARY DIAGNOSIS

The guidance Bird is currently seeking, is in regard to the precautionary decisions she has to make to avoid the return of any tumors in her ovaries.

During a recent episode of Alaskan Bush People, Bird revealed her gloomy prospects during a conversation with her mother.

She disclosed to Ami, "There's an 80% chance they’ll come back, and there's a high 50% chance they’ll be cancerous if they come back again."

"I love you, it's okay," reassured the mom, who is a stage three lung cancer survivor.

But Bird revealed her fears for the future: "Not really. You know, to an extent it might be okay later, but to an extent it's not really okay, you know?"

As she battles the scary diagnosis, Bird has faced the tough decision of whether to opt for a hysterectomy.

Bird is currently without any children.

"Those decisions change your life a lot, and now it's like I have to do it or I can't do it ever," Bird said, fighting back tears.

In a confessional, Ami revealed how hard it has been to watch her daughter's cancer fight.

"I would take it 1000 times to keep her from going through it," said the heartbroken mom.

GOOD LUCK

Snowbird shocked viewers during the previous week's episode as she bit off the head of a raw fish.

She claimed it would bring the family "good luck" as they attempted to catch crabs.

Bird, her sister Rain, 19, her brother Noah, 30, and his son Elijah were shown traveling on their family's boat, The Integrity.

After failing to reach their planned destination in time, they decided to drop anchor for the night and set crab pots to catch some fresh dinner.

Bird began by preparing the bait for the crabs, which included whole raw fish.

She explained: "There’s a thing where it’s good luck to do this..."

The reality star then bit off the head of a fish, making a loud crunch as her teeth tore through the bones.

Rain was so repulsed that she physically gagged, while Elijah screamed in horror.

"Do you wanna try?" Bird asked her sister, before biting the head off another fish.

Many viewers at home found the choice equally horrid to watch.

As images from the scene were shared to the show's official Instagram account, one fan wrote: "Yuck!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aR0MU_0j3GaMku00

"That is gross," agreed another.

"I really like Birdie, but this is just sick," wrote a third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwwOz_0j3GaMku00
Bird has to hold back tears as she reads her mother, Ami's, letter Credit: Discovery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1JmO_0j3GaMku00
Ami Brown offers her support as Bird opened up about her health prospects moving forward Credit: Discovery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAt4G_0j3GaMku00
Noah Brown's son Elijah reacts to Bird biting the head off a fish Credit: Discovery

Comments / 32

Lee White
3d ago

I Have Had Cancer Three Times. Many Internal Body Parts Removed. If My Unhealthy Body(before,during, & after) Can Survive That, Most People Should Be Able To As Well. Cancer Sucks 100%

Reply
23
Dee Misti
3d ago

I wish you well I hope you have them removed and they never come back because you’ve got so much living to do yet and I want you to be happy

Reply
13
Edna Huntley
3d ago

I am confused as to why Bear, runs through the woods and tumbles and swings on limbs like Tarzan. The whole family has some weird ways that I don't get. They act like they were raised by animals in the jungle!! They take funny they dress funny and they look nasty. Why do they cook on an open pit, and what kind of wash machine was that Noah made? That washer will not clean clothes. And Bird is acting psychotic, always crying and I can't understand a word that comes out of their mouths. It gives me a headache listening to them talk. And bird wants a baby, and she doesn't have a boyfriend, how is that going to happen? They act as though they are broke.

Reply(5)
11
Related
realitytitbit.com

Is Gabe Brown on Alaskan Bush People still married to Raquell?

Gabe Brown is a member of the Alaskan Bush People family, who share their lives in the wilderness on Discovery. As the new season gets well underway, fans are wondering if he is still married to Raquell Rose. They tied the knot in 2019, before having a child. Alaskan Bush...
WASHINGTON STATE
realitytitbit.com

Gabe Brown's eyeliner on Alaskan Bush People has fans talking but Raiven has a fitting reply

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown becomes the talk of the town after every new episode’s release and the reason is that he now wears eyeliner on the show. A new episode of the Discovery+ show aired on October 30th. Entitled No Sleep Till Petersburg, the episode sees the Brown family battling many situations at once. There are issues with their boat and they are also chasing the deadline to see a dream property.
ALASKA STATE
Distractify

Noah Brown Is the Youngest Son of 'Alaskan Bush People' — What Does His Net Worth Amount To?

As of Fall 2022, Alaskan Bush People has entered its 14th season. The series follows the Brown family, who initially survives while living off the grid in the town of Hoonah, Alaska. The series first premiered in 2014 on the Discovery Channel. Though the legitimacy of the reality series has been questioned on several occasions, Alaskan Bush People has persisted for over fourteen seasons across eight years. The family currently lives in Tonasket, Wash.
ALASKA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship

Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
Popculture

Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update

Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
HAWAII STATE
DoYouRemember?

Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’

Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
People

Herschel Walker's Mom Calls Claim That His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee' into Question

Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her. "I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
Upworthy

Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'

Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
OK! Magazine

Blogger Calls Out 'Sister Wives' For Possibly Faking Storyline After Season 17 Trailer Hints Robyn Brown Is In Critical Condition

Faking it? A trailer for the second half of TLC's Sister Wives Season 17, teased a scary moment for Robyn Brown, but popular TV blogger Katie Joy is calling BS. In the scary clip, the mother-of-five — she has Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, Breanna, 17, from her previous marriage, and Solomon, 11, and Ariella Mae, 6, with her husband Kody Brown — was seen in a hospital bed wearing a face mask after allegedly seeking medical attention due to coronavirus."We were following all the protocols and still somehow COVID got us," Robyn said in the trailer. "I’m just waiting to...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
865K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy