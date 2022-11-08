Read full article on original website
Two injured after man shoots SUV with assault rifle: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a vehicle has been charged. Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday. It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during […]
Man carjacks victim after asking for ride: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after he reportedly carjacked a man after asking him for a ride. Dontavius Barron, 24, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as carjacking and two counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police responded to a report […]
Man shot to death in Fox Meadows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Since March, […]
Memphis Police catch man driving stolen KIA from rental company
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested earlier this week was caught driving a car believed to have been stolen from a rental car company, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Darrell Onsby, 31, is accused of property theft between $10,000-$60,000, records show. According to court documents, Onsby was...
Southeast Memphis shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was shot Thursday afternoon in southeast Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said officers responded to a man-down call in the 5700 block of Julann Drive around 5:20 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man fired shots at people from stolen rifle, smashed Ferrari window, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly firing a stolen rifle at people and smashing the back window of a Ferrari. On Nov. 8, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Snowden Circle, where a black Dodge Ram was identified as the suspect’s vehicle.
Man allegedly shot at 2 people with assault rifle at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at a man and woman at a local gas station. On Nov. 4, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 1100 block of Covington Pike. A man told them he and another person,...
Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Whitehaven apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person was arrested in an apartment shooting, that killed a woman. On Sep. 26, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Creekside Meadows Apartments on Briarpark Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman, Tina Watson, with a gunshot wound. Watson was taken...
Teen fatally shot in broad daylight while riding bike
MEMPHIS, TN – Police are searching for a suspect after a teenager was shot while riding his bike last week in South Memphis. On Nov. 1, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 1600 block of Mississippi Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Police said the boy was riding his bike when someone fired multiple shots […]
Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
Man kidnaps woman over lottery ticket, fights deputies during arrest at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and kidnapping her over a lottery ticket, then fighting deputies during his arrest at a local gas station. On Nov. 8, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies took a missing persons report in the 1000...
West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
Inmate accused of stabbing 5 family members, killing 2, dies at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate accused of stabbing five people, killing two of them, died at 201 Poplar on Nov. 4, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO identified that inmate as 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell on Thursday. Isabell was being held on two charges of first-degree...
Suspect charged after man shot multiple times while sleeping in alley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in downtown Memphis Wednesday night. On Nov. 9 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hamlin Place and Poplar Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound, police...
Man charged in fatal gas station shooting in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police has arrested a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting at a local gas station on Tuesday. A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot at the Shell gas station on Hwy 70. According to police, he later died from his injuries at St. Francis […]
Man who broke into Whitehaven church charged with 8 total burglaries, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man Memphis Police said burglarized a Memphis church was arrested and charged with a string of other burglaries in the area. According to police, 49-year-old Reginald Pree has been charged with burglarizing eight total buildings in Memphis. His burglary spree dates back to October 17,...
Man shot, killed in Hickory Hill; suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect took off in a light-colored vehicle. If you have any information, call […]
Man with no driver’s license charged in hit-and-run accident with 2-year-old in car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged hit-and-run accident while his two-year-old son was in the car. On Nov. 7, Memphis Police in the area of Barron Avenue and Pendleton Street saw a blue Chevy Malibu speeding down Barron. The driver drove through a...
Who is Hernandez Govan? Details revealed about new Young Dolph murder suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man authorities believe ordered Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s killing. Images of the now infamous white Mercedes Memphis Police say was the getaway car used in Young Dolph’s murder at Makeda’s Cookies have been viewed by millions. The car was found outside an abandoned home on Bradley […]
Man kidnaps woman over lottery ticket, assaults officers who try to arrest him: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman and then got into a fight with first responders. According to court records, Dontrell Hanes kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from the home they once shared in Cordova after he got mad that she would not give him a lottery ticket […]
