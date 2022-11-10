4th stimulus check update 2022 — Multiple states to get payments from $300 to $1,500 this month – see the exact criteria

STATES across the East Coast are offering additional support amid high inflation rates after federal stimulus payments ended.

This includes Delaware, which is offering one-time payments of $300.

Residents must be 18 or older and have been a resident as of December 31, 2021. The application deadline is November 30.

Meanwhile, in Massachusetts, 3million taxpayers are earning back the state's $3billion surplus divided across them all. These payments will be available on a rolling basis through mid-December.

New Jersey has also implemented an ANCHOR Program, which provides stimulus money to homeowners and renters up to $1,500.

Payments will go out in the spring of 2023.

Pennsylvania also sent out rebates to homeowners and renters considered low-income. The payments ranged between $650 and $975.

Additionally, in Rhode Island, a child tax rebate offered residents $250 per child or $750 total per family. Income limits were set at $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples.

New Mexico offers $400 rebate

In New Mexico, a deadline has passed to claim a relief check worth at least $400 but payments will be going out by the end of November.

The support is available to low-income residents.

The exact income ranges to qualify aren’t clear but the Human Services Department told The Sun: “Payment eligibility and amounts are subject to the availability of funds and will be issued to the lowest income applicants first.

“The income of all applicants is reviewed and payments are made to the applicants with the lowest income respectively given that they meet all eligibility requirements, such as being a New Mexico resident and having a NM DL #, ITIN or SSN.”

Opting for direct deposit is the fastest way to get your cash, assuming your application was approved.

Those who did not put their banking information on the application will get their payments via mail.

Up to $1,050 in California

Tax rebates are hitting Californians' bank accounts and mailboxes as a result of the state's tax rebate program.

This was a result of Governor Gavin Newsom signing the budget in June, which included a relief package worth $17billion.

Roughly 23million people are in line for payments ranging between $200 and $1,050.

The payments are going out in multiple batches.

Fort Wayne’s $51million relief plan, continued

The city will also provide money for parks and streetscapes:

Brewer Park: $2million

Packard Park: $1.8million

Franke Park phase one: $5million

Streetscape improvements along Pontiac Street: $1.7million

Fort Wayne’s $51million relief plan

The Indiana town, Fort Wayne, has finally decided how to spend its $51million from the American Rescue Plan.

Nearly $2million is allocated to community grocery stores in southeast Fort Wayne.

This will help the stores offer nutritious food and fresh produce at more affordable prices and aid with job and skills training.

Get relief from Jack Dorsey

In December 2021, Durham, North Carolina launched its Excel pilot program that is giving $600 monthly payments for a year.

Most of the funds for the $700,000 pilot program will be provided by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Originally, the program first planned on giving $500 a month, but an anonymous grant increased the monthly amount.

Eligible participants must be at least 18 years old and formerly incarcerated.

While there’s no work requirement, if you earn an income, it must not exceed 60% of the area’s median income.

Also, incarceration must have taken place within the last five years.

Refugees earn cash

In collaboration with Saint Paul, the International Institute of Minnesota (IIM) has launched a universal basic income program for refugees.

Under the program, participants will get $750 in monthly direct payments for 12 months.

To be eligible, your household must have been “resettled” by the IIM and consist of at least one refugee.

Additionally, one of the following must be met.

Single parents with a child below the age of 15

One parent needs to be working while another has to have “obstacles to employment” for those in households with four or more children

Those who can’t work because paperwork processing or other delays out of control are restricting ability to work

Single adults who can’t or are limited to work because of mental or physical illness

A total of 25 households are enrolled in the UBI program.

Portland sends relief to families of color

The Black Resilience Fund will provide up to 50 Black families in Portland with a guaranteed income for the next three years.

The payments will vary based on income — single adults will get $1,000, families with two to three children will get $1,500 and families with three or more children will get $2,000.

Applications closed on August 15, and the selection process will go from September to October, with final reviews of applications happening during November.

Payments are expected to start going out in December.

Letter “6475” explained

Americans earlier this year should have gotten up to two important letters regarding stimulus and child tax credit payments in 2021 including Letter “6475.”

Letter “6475,” relating to stimulus payments, helps determine whether or not you can claim the recovery rebate credit on your 2021 tax return.

Moreover, the letter details how to claim the money when you file.

Colorado benefiting taxpayers with rebate

Colorado residents who filed their 2021 tax returns by June 30 were in line to get a physical check for $750 by September 30.

Joint filers received $1,500 from the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights Amendment.

Governor Jared Polis created a bill in May to get cash to residents even sooner, sending them out by late August.

However, if taxpayers waited to file by the October 17 deadline, they will receive these refunds by January 31, 2023.

The Community Affordable Loan Solution, continued

The program requires no mortgage insurance or minimum credit score and individual eligibility is based on income and home location.

This new relief adds to the $15billion Community Homeownership Commitment™ from Bank of America.

That program offers affordable mortgages, grants, and education to 60,000 individuals and families in an effort to assist the potential purchases of homes by 2025.

According to the statement, Bank of America has already provided over $9.5billion in down payment loans and over $350million in non-repayable down payments and closing cost grants.

The Community Affordable Loan Solution

Millions of first-time buyers can purchase a home with zero money down thanks to a program from Bank of America.

The Community Affordable Loan Solution aims to help eligible individuals and families obtain an affordable loan to purchase their first home.

The program uses credit guidelines based on specific factors like timely rent, utility bills, and phone and auto insurance payments.

New York, new money

As part of the additional New York state child and earned income tax payments, residents can receive two different payments:

One based on the Empire State child credit

One based on the earned income credit (or noncustodial parent earned income credit).

The checks will automatically be sent with the amount you’re eligible for, starting at the beginning of this month.

New Yorkers are eligible for the payment if they received at least $100 for either or both of the Empire State or New York state earned income credit.

Rebates from $50million pot possible in Texas

Officials in Texas are discussing ways to help residents battle high energy bills as the winter months approach.

City manager Erik Walsh told reporters that energy provider CPS Energy’s revenue is expected to be $75million higher than expected.

This means the city will profit as they collect 13 percent of the revenue the utility brings in.

Mr Walsh is now proposing the $50million should be used to offer relief to residential and commercial customers living inside and outside of the city, according to Texas Public Radio.

City employees in Wisconsin can grab one-time payment

Mayor Rhodes-Conway of Madison, Wisconsin proposed a one-time payment for city employees due to the pandemic.

If approved, employees would see $1,000 by February 2023.

According to a statement from the Mayor’s office, funding will come from a surplus in the city’s premium stabilization fund for employee life insurance and disability programs.

The fund was created from contributions by the city and city employees.

Universal Basic Income in Houston

Eligible Houston, Texas residents were able to claim for cash under the city’s pilot program which will give $375 a month for one year.

Houston residents experiencing economic hardship qualify for the program.

The full list of requirements are as follows:

Must be a resident of Houston

Must be at least 18 years old at the time of application

Must have a household income at or below the federal poverty level

A total of 110 people will be chosen through a selection process.

The application window closed on May 25.

Americans will spend an extra $8,581 due to inflation

Record-high inflation levels have caused American households to spend an average of $8,581 more in 2022.

The United States Congress Joint Economic Committee released a report showing how much prices rose this year.

The data shows that even if inflation continues to subside for the rest of the year, the average American household will still have spent over $8,000 more in 2022 on everyday items.

Front-line employees receive bonus

Augusta, Georgia is rewarding city employees who worked jobs during the pandemic and were put at the highest risk of contracting coronavirus.

Under the plan, the money depends on the number of hours worked and the job category, according to a report from the Kennebec Journal (KJ).

For example, the majority of full-time city workers qualify for $500 bonuses, while part-timers are set to get $250.

But if you happen to work in the line of public safety, custodial, dispatch, or rubbish collection, you could be eligible for another $500.

Full-time workers in one of those groups would receive a total of $1,000, while part-timers can get $500.

Used electric vehicles qualify for rebate

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get the rebate.

If you’re looking to save some extra cash by purchasing a used vehicle, you’re in luck as you can still get a credit worth up to $4,000.

Similar to the new vehicle credits, there are limits on used EVs. They are:

Income requirements: Consumers qualify if their modified adjusted gross income is less than $150,000 for married couples or $75,000 for single filers

Vehicle price: The sale price can’t exceed $25,000

Sale qualifications: Buyers only get the credit if it’s the first sale of the used vehicle. They can also only get the credit once every three years

Vehicle qualifications: The car model must be at least two years old

The Non-Filers option for stimulus checks

Use the Non-Filers option to enter your information if you do not normally and didn’t file a federal income tax return for 2019, 2020, or 2021 for any reason including:

Your income is less than $12,200.

You’re married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400.

You have no income.

$15,000 rebates for going green

The Inflation Reduction Act tweaked an existing law offering rebates worth up to $7,500 to individuals who buy new “clean” vehicles like electric cars, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The credit will be available through 2032, but it comes with strict income requirements.

Married couples don’t qualify for the new-vehicle credit if their modified adjusted gross income on a joint tax return exceeds $300,000. The limit is $150,000 for single tax filers.

Individuals don’t qualify for the tax break if their van, sport utility vehicle or pickup truck costs more than $80,000. There’s a $55,000 price limit for other vehicles.

Newark expands UBI pilot program

Thanks to Newark, New Jersey expanding its guaranteed income pilot program, 400 residents will now get payments for two years.

The payments totaling $12,000 over two years will be given out in two ways.

Half of those participating in the program will get $250 on a biweekly basis, while the remaining 50 percent will get two payments of $3,000 each year, according to a statement by the city.

The residents in the program were selected after applying via an online portal, which was done in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research.

The residents were selected based on the following requirements:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must possess an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line

Must be adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic

Organizations advocate for UBI

The Gerald Huff Fund For Humanity, an organization that funds Universal Basic Income projects in San Francisco took to Twitter to advocate for their cause.

The organization clarified that stimulus checks are not equivalent to UBI and that they don’t hold the power of being “consistent, month after month” payments.

The account also claimed that UBI “empowers people to plan, to invest, to grow, to pursue happiness.”

Homeowner $10billion stimulus program

A $10billion homeowner assistance fund has been set up under the American Rescue Act to help struggling families across the country who are behind on their mortgages.

A recent report from the White House revealed that 44 states and territories have made their programs available to applicants.

The Treasury Department has approved all but two plans submitted by states.

Georgia sees surge of inflation

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law in March a tax refund to help Georgia residents handle the rising cost of living.

Individuals who filed separately or single are eligible to receive $250. A person who filed as head of household will receive $375, and couples filing jointly will get $500.

Those who filed their taxes by the 2022 tax deadline of April 18 should have seen payments as early as August.

If an individual has not received a payment or has questions about the funds, they can visit The Department of Revenue for the state of Georgia.

Denver opens applications for homeless payments

The city of Denver has opened up applications to receive up to $12,000 in direct payments for a small group of homeless people and families.

The direct payments will last over the course of a year, according to The Denver Post.

The program, titled the Denver Basic Income Project, will be accepting applications through November 3 at 5pm.

It aims to provide financial support to 820 individuals or families facing homelessness.

Once selected, participants in the program will be randomly selected for groups of varying levels of support.

Around a third will get an upfront payment of $650 and then $500 over 11 months. The next group will receive $1,000 a month over a year. And the third group will earn $50 a month over the year.