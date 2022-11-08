ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot: 1 winning ticket sold in California for $2.04 billion prize

By Jessica Goodman, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Lottery officials confirmed Monday that one Powerball ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which ran Tuesday, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.

The winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, according to California Lottery officials.

In addition to the winner in California, one person in Florida won $2 million and 22 people in 16 states won $1 million each.

Officials with the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday because one of the 48 participating lotteries was still processing its sales and play data. Game officials require lotteries to submit their sales and play data before winning numbers are chosen.

Minnesota Lottery officials said they had an issue Monday with the state’s sales verification system amid “unprecedented lottery interest.”

“At no time was the integrity of the process compromised,” officials said.

The Powerball drawing took place just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, about 10 hours later than expected.

The Powerball jackpot winner will have the option to take the prize money through an annuity paid over 29 years. According to lottery officials, most winners opt for the lump sum or the “cash option.”

The lump-sum jackpot payment was estimated to pay out $997.6 million, according to Powerball officials.

The last Powerball jackpot was won Aug. 3, with a ticket in Pennsylvania netting someone $206.9 million, lottery officials said. Since then, there have been a record-tying 40 drawings without a winner.

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday just before 11 p.m. ET.

The Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the red Powerball was 20. The multiplier was 3x.

©2022 Cox Media Group

