Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
HHS hoops programs to host meal and scrimmage night
The Houston High School boys and girls basketball teams will host a chili supper and scrimmage event next Friday (Nov. 18) in the New Gym. The meal will begin at 5 p.m., with the girls scrimmaging from 6 to 7 p.m. and boys from 7 to 8. The cost for...
houstonherald.com
Two injured in accident near Manes
Two persons were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle Highway 95 crash near Manes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Stacy Crewse said a northbound 2012 Dodge pickup driven by Jerry G. White, 56, of Jonesboro, Ark., crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Madelynn G. O’Daniel, 26, of Lynchburg.
Missouri woman seriously injured after crash with goat, cows
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was in ran into cows and a goat in Howell County. Alychia M. Wilkins, 53, of West Plains was the passenger in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John D. Atzert, 55, of West Plains. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving the Silverado at 5:55 p.m. on Highway E three miles south of South Fork.
houstonherald.com
Houston school board handles personnel matters at meeting
Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a meeting on Tuesday night. •Accepted the resignation of Shannon Coleman, a custodian. •Accepted the resignation of Loran Richardson, high school volleyball coach; and Tory Wade, freshmen volleyball coach (6-1 each time, with member Jeff Gettys voting no).
houstonherald.com
Overnight fire damages Houston structure on Redbud Drive
An overnight fire caused considerable damage to a duplex in Houston, authorities said. City of Houston firefighters were called early Wednesday to Redbud Drive, which is off Holder Drive in the southern part of the community. There were no injuries. The blaze was blamed on a young juvenile playing with...
houstonherald.com
Highways 38 and 95 accident injures one on Wednesday afternoon
An accident Wednesday afternoon injured a Bourbon man about 13 miles north of Mountain Grove. Troopers said a westbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Brandon L. Rhoades, 40, of Bourbon failed to stop at a sign at Highways 38 and 95 and was struck by a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Charles S. Crain, 54, of Mountain Grove.
houstonherald.com
Military veterans honored in Houston
The Houston School District hosted its 22nd annual Veterans Day Tribute Friday afternoon in Hiett Gymnasium. The guest speaker at the event was Faith Fellowship pastor Bill Villipiano.
houstonherald.com
Structure fire rekindles at Summersville
Members of the Summersville Fire Department were dispatched to an earlier structure fire on Highway O again Thursday morning. The stone home was said to be engulfed.
houstonherald.com
Texas County 4-H shotgun shooters shine at state competitions
The Texas County 4-H Shooting Sports program produced great results at this year’s shotgun State Shoots. The Skeet State Shoot took place Aug. 13 at Gateway Gun Club in Bridgeton, while the Trap event was staged Aug. 27 at the Missouri Trapshooters Association in Linn Creek and Sporting Clays was contested Sept. 18 at the United Sportsmen’s Club in Jefferson City.
houstonherald.com
CEO named at TCMH
Texas County Memorial Hospital’s board of trustees announced the hiring of Stace Holland of Pineville, Mo., as its next chief executive officer effective Monday. The TCMH board contracted with Jeff Tindle of Tindle & Associates in August to lead the nationwide search. After an in-depth process, a search committee made up of hospital board members, physicians, employees, and community members selected Holland. The committee interviewed numerous candidates from various backgrounds and extended a contract offer to Holland because of his experience and passion for medicine.
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
houstonherald.com
Firefighters called to southern Texas County for large blaze
A large brush fire in southern Texas County Tuesday night generated a response from the Clear Springs Fire Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The blaze was situated on Curran Road.
houstonherald.com
A concept that could help
Ever since I heard it, I have spent many moments pondering the depth and essence of a local coach’s quote from a couple of weeks ago. The words were spoken by Houston cross country program leader Justin Brown: “The time spent working hard when nobody’s watching is what leads to success when everyone’s watching.”
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
houstonherald.com
Houston’s Farmers Market is open today
The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Nov. 11) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston. Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets. Hours are 8 a.m. until one on Fridays. Growers also have access to the...
houstonherald.com
Cabool football team to play for district championship tonight
The Cabool High School football team will play tonight (Nov. 11) at Marionville for a district championship. Seeded sixth in the eight-team bracket, the Bulldogs beat No. 3 Sarcoxie 28-20 in the first round and then downed No. 2 Ash Grove 34-16 in the semifinals. Top-seeded Marionville made the final...
KTLO
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on several charges by state patrol
A Mountain Grove man faces several charges following his arrest Tuesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Dalton L. Dale, 28, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, having no insurance, failing to equip trailer with taillamps, failing to display valid plates on a trailer and wearing no seat belt.
Baxter County Sheriff asking for help in identifying thief
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations. In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E […]
thelickingnews.com
Comments / 0