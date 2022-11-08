Read full article on original website
Results of the PROMINENT trial added a new wrinkle to the stories of fibrates and triglyceride-lowering in cardiovascular risk management, with the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial finding a reduction in triglycerides with use of pemfibrate in a population with diabetes and hypertriglyceridemia was not associated with a reduced risk of adverse cardiovascular outcomes.
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
The estimated global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the adult population ranges from 8% to 16%.1 This includes people with low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR <60 mL/min) and normal.2 Global prevalence rates of CKD are rising as a result of aging in the global population, with more diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis.2 Classification by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO), divides patients into glomerular filtration rate categories G1 to G5 and 3 albuminuria categories A1 to A3 (Figure).3 The heat map indicates not only increased renal risk but also increased cardiovascular risk. Twenty years ago, GO demonstrated the striking association between lower eGFR levels and higher risks of death, cardiovascular events, and hospitalization in a large community‐based population from the Kaiser Permanente Renal Registry.4 The rate of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in CKD in people with increased cardiovascular risk is generally 10 fold that of progression to dialysis.5.
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
A new study revealed a high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes. The most evident rate of new-onset kidney disease was found in minority groups. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine...
A shrinking of the cardiac arteries on the exterior of one’s heart is known as peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The connection between PAD and diabetes is very apparent and crucial for patients to know. Compared to people not having diabetes, those with diabetes mellitus have a much higher chance of developing PAD and an accelerated disease progression, rendering them more vulnerable to ischemia attacks and occupational impairment.
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
A new population-based study demonstrates an association between patients having systemic sclerosis and vitiligo, suggesting both conditions may need to be monitored for comorbidities. A recent study identified a bidirectional association between systemic sclerosis (SSc) and vitiligo. Vitiligo’s underlying pathogenesis has multiple factors, including T cell-mediated autoimmune responses, genetic predisposition,...
Many studies have revealed that both overt hypothyroidism and SCH can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (9–13). Some observational studies have shown a difference in blood pressure between SCH patients and euthyroid individuals, and SCH patients have higher blood pressure than euthyroid controls (14, 15). Since blood pressure is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, the elevated blood pressure may mediate or further aggravate the harm of SCH on cardiovascular health (9, 10, 14). Some observational studies including one our study have also suggested an obviously positive relationship between TSH level and hypertension risk among euthyroid individuals, which supports a possibly causal role of elevated TSH level in the development of hypertension (16–18). However, the relationship between thyroid dysfunction and hypertension is still controversial, and the causal relationship between SCH and hypertension has not been well established (9, 19, 20).
Hamilton and his team aim to reduce intensive and often unnecessary screening, including weekly fetal cardiac ultrasounds, via autoantibody identification. Robert Hamilton, MD, discusses his upcoming ACR presentation, “Fetal Cardiac Targets Identify the Autoantibodies Associated with Congenital Heart Block,” including the clinical significance of identifying autoantibodies linked to heart block and the next steps for his team.
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
Gary Garcia-Molina, PhD, explains precisely how Sleep Number smart bed technology works after conducting multiple sleep studies. New large-scale data presented at the International Pediatric Sleep Association (IPSA) Congress 2022, detailed how the sleep patterns of children differ across various cohorts with Sleep Number's SleepIQ smart bed technology. Gary Garcia-Molina, PhD, Sleep Number Labs, explained the specific function of this cutting edge technology in an interview with HCPLive.
Advertorial content funded and developed by GSK. Dr. Ledford is a paid consultant to GSK. Asthma is a disease of the lungs characterized by chronic airway inflammation and fluctuating airflow limitation.1 It is associated with wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing at night or the early morning.2 Approximately 25 million people in the United States have asthma, with over 8% of adults and nearly 6% of children affected by this common condition.1,3.
New research suggests the use of simvastatin treatment may be helpful for patients with nonsegmental vitiligo and dyslipidemia. A daily regimen of 80 mg of simvastatin may be effective as a treatment for nonsegmental vitiligo patients with dyslipidemia, according to a recent study. Vitiligo’s metabolic disturbances are potentially the results...
A new medication, pemafibrate, lowered triglyceride levels among adults with Type 2 diabetes yet did not decrease their cardiovascular risk, according to late-breaking science research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
New research finds that the prescription medication Apixaban (Eliquis) may provide better protection from stroke and bleeding events than rivaroxaban (Xarelto) for people living with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD). About 60% of people with AF also have VHD, which increases the risk of stroke. Anticoagulants reduce...
