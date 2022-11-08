ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Kearney student-equestrians earn riding awards

KEARNEY — Students Marshal Johnson and Tristen Holt demonstrated authoritatively that Bulldogs in Kearney School District play well with horses. Johnson, a sixth-grader at Kearney Middle School, and Holt, a ninth-grader at Kearney Junior High School, each came away with national awards after participating in the United Professional Horsemen’s Association’s Exceptional Challenge Cup Nov. 8 during the American Royal Horse Show at Hale Arena.
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney's run game pushes team to district title

KEARNEY — The weather was less than ideal for the Class 4 District 8 semifinal between Kearney and Excelsior Springs. The heavy rain and high winds provided a new factor to the game. The Bulldogs were able to focus on the task at hand though and defeated the Tigers 63-22 Friday, Nov. 4.
mycouriertribune.com

Jewell's Hanson makes comeback for highly anticipated season

LIBERTY — It was a simple five-on-five drill where William Jewell was focusing on their ball screen offense and defense. It was intense, but nothing crazy. A long rebound went straight into the air and sophomore Luke Jordan tried grabbing the rebound. He was lifted up and fell to the ground.
kuathletics.com

🏀 Jayhawks Sign Highly Touted Duo on National Signing Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Kansas Women’s Basketball program as guards Laia Conesa and S’Mya Nichols signed with the Jayhawks on the first day of the early signing period. Both players will join the Jayhawks as...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
KCTV 5

$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
WIBW

Merriam man killed after striking a pole in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was killed Thursday night after driving off of the road and striking a pole on an overhead sign. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, two vehicles were travelling southbound on I35 at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10. A 2004 Acura was one in lane 1, and a 2015 Honda CR-V was in lane 3. The driver of the Acura, Chanlakhone Srivisay, 48, of Merriam, lost control, crossed to the right, and struck the Honda. The Acura continued to drive off the of the road to the right and struck the pole for the overhead sign. The Honda also ran off the road to the right and overturned several times.
WIBW

Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
