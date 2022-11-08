Rihanna has been a big fan of motherhood since welcoming her first child into the world and it’s something that she’s not kept quiet about, thankfully. The singer and businesswoman welcomed her son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky back in May, and in multiple interviews, she’s talked about how happy she is and how positive the experience has been so far. Speaking to ET recently, Rihanna talked about what an “amazing” and “happy” baby her son is, opening up about her favorite parts of the day with him.

1 DAY AGO