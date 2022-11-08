Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Best Looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 showcase finally made its way to our screens and it did not disappoint. For its fourth consecutive year, the runway show featured an even more exciting line-up of models, actors and musicians debuting the lingerie brand’s latest styles. This year, the showcase...
Hypebae
Dwayne Wade Surprises Wife Gabrielle Union With New Tattoo
NBA player Dwayne Wade surprises his wife, actor Gabrielle Union for his birthday. Union posted a reel of her and hubby Wade at the tattoo shop as she films him getting a tattoo. In what is the purest and sweetest moment of all time, she asks him to turn around and show her his tattoo. Unbeknownst to her, the tattoo reads, “GU ♡.” View the sweet moment below.
Hypebae
Julia Fox Says Dating Ye Negatively Affected Her Career
Julia Fox recently opened up about her whirlwind romance with Kanye West, admitting that it negatively impacted her career. Appearing on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata podcast, the actor spilt the beans on her relationship with the controversial rapper. “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” she told Ratajkowski. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”
Hypebae
North West Wrapping Cousin Dream's Birthday Gifts Is the Sweetest Thing
Kim Kardashian and North West‘s joint TikTok account is the gift that keeps on giving. In a new video, North shows fans how excited she is about getting birthday presents for her cousin Dream and we must admit, it’s pretty adorable. The video begins with a clip of...
‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity
Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
Hypebae
Here's Everything We Know About Nicki Minaj's New Album
Nicki Minaj is gearing up for some new music, sharing some details about her fifth studio album in a recent interview. The musician, who is the latest star of i-D, sat down with City Girls‘ JT to talk about what she’s been up to lately. When asked about new music, the rapper responded that she’s working on her fifth studio album and that it is coming “soon.”
Hypebae
Rihanna's Favorite Part of the Day Is Seeing Her Baby's Morning Face
Rihanna has been a big fan of motherhood since welcoming her first child into the world and it’s something that she’s not kept quiet about, thankfully. The singer and businesswoman welcomed her son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky back in May, and in multiple interviews, she’s talked about how happy she is and how positive the experience has been so far. Speaking to ET recently, Rihanna talked about what an “amazing” and “happy” baby her son is, opening up about her favorite parts of the day with him.
Hypebae
Watch Georgina Sparks Make Her Return in New 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Trailer
Georgina Sparks’ return to Gossip Girl for season two was teased late last month, and fans have had a lot of questions about what her appearance in the new series might hold. At last, we have a fresh new trailer to answer some of those questions and having watched...
Hypebae
Hilary Duff Says Publishing Aaron Carter's Unfinished Memoir Is "Disgusting"
Hilary Duff recently spoke about the disgust she felt towards the publisher of Aaron Carter’s posthumous memoir, due to hit shelves next week. Her comments come following an exclusive excerpt of the unfinished autobiography, published by The Post. The excerpt claimed that Duff and Carter “lost [their] virginity to each other,” leading Duff to share her thoughts.
Hypebae
Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC
Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Stars in Good American's New Diamond Life Campaign
Khloé Kardashian‘s inclusive denim brand, Good American, just launched its most glam collection ever, dubbed “Diamond Life.”. Taking cues from glittercore trends of the early aughts, the new collection plans to bring back sparkle in a big way, through adding crystal and diamanté embroidery to some of the brand’s most popular styles. Comprising sweatshirts, T-shirts, dresses, jumpsuits and blazers, the collection offers the perfect fusion of comfort and glam for the festive season.
Hypebae
Rihanna To Drop Second 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Track "Born Again"
Rihanna is soon dropping “Born Again” — her second single off of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song was written by The-Dream, who also penned the singer-slash-entrepreneur’s 2007 hit “Umbrella.”. In “Born Again,” Rihanna sings, “Wherever you are, I’ll be there/ We carry...
Hypebae
HBO Max Releases 'Love, Lizzo' Documentary Trailer
Back in May, HBO Max announced that it would release a documentary dedicated to Lizzo, covering the beginning of her career all the way to her rise to fame. After much anticipation the streamer has now dropped the trailer for the film, which is slated to premiere on November 24.
Hypebae
Which 'Love Is Blind' Couple Survives Life After the Altar?
Netflix‘s Love Is Blind came to an end this week with only one couple getting married. Following the reunion, Heart Bingo teamed up with relationship expert and co-founder of dating platform So Syncd, Louella Alderson, to find out which Love is Blind couples she thinks will last or not.
Hypebae
'Love Is Blind' Fans Slam Zanab Over "Cuties Story" and Ruthlessly Reject Her Apology
At the end of Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 3, Zanab opened up about alleged abuse from her former fiancee and show mate, Cole. However, after viewing the “Cuties Story” after the season finale, people are second-guessing her behavior. “I did not stand up there and say...
Hypebae
Bad Bunny Is Apple Music's First-Ever Latino "Artist of the Year"
Apple Music revealed its Artist of the Year for 2022 is Bad Bunny, leading him to once again make history as the platform’s first Latino to get the title. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has had mega success this year with a hit album, Un Verano Sin Ti, released in May and a sold-out world tour. Despite all the wins, he remains humble as ever.
