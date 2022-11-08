ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WacoTrib.com

With Trump running, Cruz and Cornyn signal openness to other GOP candidates

Asked about former President Donald Trump’s impending announcement Tuesday night that he will run for the White House in 2024, Republican U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz signaled an appetite for a contested GOP primary. But both said they’d support him if he turned out to be the eventual Republican nominee.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

To move past Trump, GOP must find a new way to nominate candidates

Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s running for a second term as president comes at a time when a considerable segment of the Republican Party would like to move on from the former president. Given Trump’s defeat in 2020 and the less-than-sterling midterm performance of his hand-picked candidates, self-interest alone suggests the party would do better if it shed the Trump brand.
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Democrat Caraveo wins Colorado's new US House district

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo has defeated Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in a tight race to win a U.S. House seat in a new district that stretches north of Denver's suburbs. The Associated Press called the race in Colorado's 8th Congressional District on Tuesday,...
COLORADO STATE
WacoTrib.com

AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EST

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority. Control of the House would give conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Still, the party is on track to achieve 218 with seats in California and other states still too early to call.
ARIZONA STATE
WacoTrib.com

West Virginia's GOP Rep. Mooney announces 2024 Senate run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney didn't wait long to announce a run for Senate in 2024. Just a week after breezing to reelection for a fifth term in Congress, the Republican backed by former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is entering the race for the seat held by the only Democrat left standing in statewide office in West Virginia: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Maureen Downey: Election shows most parents content with child’s public school

Over the past 18 months, a vocal and vigorous collection of community members alleged school districts peddled smut in their libraries, blasphemed U.S. history in their classrooms and incorporated liberal dogma in their policies. They commandeered local school board meetings and warned board members to expect rebellion at the ballot box as parents sought dramatic change.
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland said early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as “a very significant escalation” of the war. Serious questions about the explosion remain, including...
GEORGIA STATE

