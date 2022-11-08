ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

NMHS 21 LHS 23.jpg

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — During a constant downpour Friday in Rachel during the Class AA pl…
RACHEL, WV
WVNews

Trooper 5.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - West Virginia University Potomac State College is hosting a Crimin…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

North Marion runs over Lincoln

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — During a constant downpour Friday in Rachel during the Class AA playoffs opening round, both the North Marion Huskies and Lincoln Cougars looked like different versions of themselves. The sixth-seeded Huskies (9-2) were able to adapt to the conditions the best, and came away...
RACHEL, WV
WVNews

Quick start, big plays propel No. 7 Fairmont Senior to 2nd round

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – The No. 7-seeded Fairmont Senior Polar Bears used their offense to get out of the gates quickly, then generated a pair of pick-6s in the fourth quarter to cement a 42-20 victory over the No. 10 Chapmanville Tigers in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at East-West Stadium.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Polar Bears keep Tigers off board with big defensive plays

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — If not for a late Chapmanville score that had no bearing on the outcome of the game, Fairmont Senior’s defense would have finished the night with the same number of touchdowns as its opponent’s offense. It was that kind of day for...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU - Pitt Basketball 11/11/22

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews

Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update

After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy