Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
NMHS 21 LHS 23.jpg
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — During a constant downpour Friday in Rachel during the Class AA pl…
WVNews
Trooper 5.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - West Virginia University Potomac State College is hosting a Crimin…
WVNews
Germaine Lewis looks for room to roam.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – The No. 7-seeded Fairmont Senior Polar Bears used their offense …
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Veterans Day Parade, ceremony honor those who have served
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple hundred people showed up Friday morning, amid a steady drizzle, in downtown Clarksburg for the annual Veterans Day Celebration and Parade. The celebration held at Jackson Square was emceed by Paul Howe, who gave the welcome address. He introduced keynote speaker Trenton...
WVNews
Greenbrier West blanks South Harrison, 35-0, in muddy conditions
CHARMCO, W.Va. — Every football player secretly loves to play in the mud. Friday night South Harrison and Greenbrier West were afforded that opportunity on the biggest stage thanks to Mother Nature.
WVNews
North Marion runs over Lincoln
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — During a constant downpour Friday in Rachel during the Class AA playoffs opening round, both the North Marion Huskies and Lincoln Cougars looked like different versions of themselves. The sixth-seeded Huskies (9-2) were able to adapt to the conditions the best, and came away...
WVNews
Inside the Matchup: West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at noon
When the schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever, and that’s one of the key factors to watch in this game. Of course, every...
WVNews
A pack of Polar Bears pull down Brody Dalton for a short gain.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — If not for a late Chapmanville score that had no bearing on the …
WVNews
Quick start, big plays propel No. 7 Fairmont Senior to 2nd round
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – The No. 7-seeded Fairmont Senior Polar Bears used their offense to get out of the gates quickly, then generated a pair of pick-6s in the fourth quarter to cement a 42-20 victory over the No. 10 Chapmanville Tigers in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at East-West Stadium.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
WVNews
Polar Bears keep Tigers off board with big defensive plays
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — If not for a late Chapmanville score that had no bearing on the outcome of the game, Fairmont Senior’s defense would have finished the night with the same number of touchdowns as its opponent’s offense. It was that kind of day for...
WVNews
WVU - Pitt Basketball 11/11/22
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Women's Soccer Earns WVU Honors With Big 12 Title; Varsity Sports update
After securing its fifth all-time Big 12 Tournament title, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athletes of the Week. The No. 4-seeded Mountaineers earned their 10th overall Big 12 title with a win over No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship final in Round Rock, Texas, on Nov. 6. Overall, coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has led West Virginia to 18 conference championships in 27 seasons as the program’s only head coach.
Comments / 0