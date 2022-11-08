Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tommy Devito will suit up for Senior Day on Saturday against Purdue, after playing a major role in the Illini's 7-2 start to begin the season. When Tommy began his football career in the state of New Jersey, he was not highly recruited, committing to Syracuse, early in his recruitment process. Following his commitment to Syracuse, he was invited to an Elite 11 football camp, which is an exclusive event held for the top high school quarterbacks across the country. Devito was seen as a "dark horse" heading into this competition, given he was one of the lowest recruited quarterbacks invited to the event.

