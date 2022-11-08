Read full article on original website
How to navigate school board elections this spring
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Just like this past election season, it will soon be time for you to pick who goes on the board of the school district that serves your child. Some parents, like Nicole Grear, are familiar with how a board works, but not all. "They make...
Scam letters promising money winnings
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WICD) — "Congratulations! You are the winner!" These are the words on fake letters floating Champaign County asking people to deposit a check to receive a large amount of money in return. The letter asks that you deposit the check for $2,675, call a representative and...
Foodbank holds sledgehammer ceremony
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Eastern Illinois Foodbank held a sledgehammer ceremony on Wednesday at its Urbana location. The event allowed donors and staff to break down portions of the facility's original walls to make way for the next phase of renovations. The expansion of the foodbank into the adjacent...
More threatening calls to Urbana High School
Urbana High School is dealing with more threatening calls. Wednesday morning, the school resource officer (SRO) received a threatening phone call similar to the one received on Monday. Urbana Police are still investigating the terroristic threats that were called into the high school Monday morning. There was a heavy police...
Fire department hands coats out to school
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Firefighter Local 429 members were handing out coats to students on Wednesday. The firefighters were at the Danville area grade schools as part of their charitable program Operation Warm. This is an annual event the firefighters have done. This year they were able to...
Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed
MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...
How to save on your heating bill this winter
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As heating costs rise this season, there are several ways to save money on your monthly bill. Fox Illinois spoke with heating and electric experts on how to keep your home warm, and your bill low. "Just making sure that you have the heating system...
Man dead after Urbana shooting
URBANA, Ill — An Urbana man was shot and killed on Wednesday night. Police say at 7:08 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of South Philo Rd. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officials say they found Taveon C. Davis, 24, with a gunshot wound to...
Parade of Lights Grand Marshal announced
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe DeLuce, founder of the Parade of Lights and Executive Director of Champaign Park District, will lead this year's Parade of Lights. “With over 25 years of service to our community through his work at the Champaign Park District as well as being the original founder of the Parade of Lights back in 2001, DeLuce was an ideal pick for the grand marshal this year,” said Xander Hazel, executive director of the Champaign Center Partnership.
Urbana Police searching for theft suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of Interest in retail theft. Officials say multiple bags of merchandise were taken from the store. We're told the person drives a dark-colored GMC truck with a topper and three-ball hitch. Anyone with any information on...
Fire causes $250,000 in damages at Danville Habitat for Humanity Restore
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — On Thursday evening, November 10th a fire broke out at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Danville. According to the Danville Fire Department, the fire began just before 6 p.m. No injuries have been reported, but there has been extensive damage to the building. Habitat for Humanity valued the loss of contents and damage at $250,000.
Mother of dead baby found not guilty by reason of insanity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The mother of a missing 7-month-old in central Illinois has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Kimberlee Burton was arrested in February on charges of retail theft, child endangerment, and concealment of a death. This comes after her 7-month-old daughter Zaraz Walker was...
Pursuit of a Big Ten West title: Ideal game scenarios this weekend
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is in pursuit of its first Big Ten Championship game appearance in its short 11-year history. Illinois has begun the season 7-2 with a 4-2 record in conference play, falling to Michigan State last weekend. With the loss to Michigan State, the Illini still...
Lutheran advances to 1A State Championship + Taylorville seeking third in 3A consolation
Normal, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Two high school volleyball teams have survived and advanced to the IHSA State Finals Tournament in Normal this weekend. Lutheran played Norris City in the 1A State Semifinal. Despite an early deficit, the Crusaders battled back late. McKenna Cox with three consecutive kills helped her team win the first set 28-26. In set two, despite Norris City rallying to get within two, a bad set by the Fighting Cardinals gave the Crusaders the 25-16 second set win. Lutheran won the semifinal in straight sets and will play Freeport (Aquin) in the 1A State Championship Saturday at 10:30 a.m., a rematch of last season's consolation game.
Shauna Green win's first game as Illinois head coach
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois took on LIU at state farm center for their opening game of the regular season on Wednesday night. Illinois eager to get their season underway following their win over Quincy in their one and only exhibition game of the preseason. in that game, where they saw key contributions from a variety of different players.
Exclusive interview with Illinois Quarterback Tommy Devito
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tommy Devito will suit up for Senior Day on Saturday against Purdue, after playing a major role in the Illini's 7-2 start to begin the season. When Tommy began his football career in the state of New Jersey, he was not highly recruited, committing to Syracuse, early in his recruitment process. Following his commitment to Syracuse, he was invited to an Elite 11 football camp, which is an exclusive event held for the top high school quarterbacks across the country. Devito was seen as a "dark horse" heading into this competition, given he was one of the lowest recruited quarterbacks invited to the event.
