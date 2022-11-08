Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police say 8 vehicles damaged in crash that snarled rush hour traffic on eastbound I-74 in Peoria
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Illinois State Police said the massive traffic backup on eastbound I-74 happened when a truck-tractor semi-trailer hit the underside of the Broadway Street overpass just before 4:15 p.m. Police said seven other vehicles were damaged from debris on the roadway. No one was hurt, according to...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: One person rescued from Peoria duplex fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters had to make a rescue as one side of a duplex went up in flames late Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on Country Meadows Lane near Knoxville around 11:30 a.m. Officials say the fire started on the back deck of...
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
wcbu.org
Missing Peoria teenager found dead
A missing 18-year-old University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria police found Deven Lane's body in the 5500 block of North Graceland. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. He was last seen alive on Friday night...
25newsnow.com
No students injured after early morning school bus accident in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an accident early Thursday morning in Peoria, which involved a Peoria Public School bus. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident happened around 7 AM at the intersection of Knoxville and Pioneer Parkway.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
25newsnow.com
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
1470 WMBD
Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target
PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
Central Illinois Proud
15-year-old dead after Monday’s shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood announced Wednesday that 15-year-old Merian L. Smith has died as a result of a shooting on Monday. On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of W. Gift regarding three separate Shot Spotter alerts totaling 21 rounds fired. They located two male juvenile victims with gunshot wounds. One male’s injuries were non-life-threatening but Smith was transported to OSF St. Francis in critical condition.
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria woman located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just one day after asking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Michele Rasmussen, Peoria Police have announced that she has been found safe and is doing well. 18-year-old Deven H. Lane is still missing.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for business burglary in West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a Peoria man has been arrested for a business burglary that happened in September at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria. In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gregory...
Central Illinois Proud
Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
25newsnow.com
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
wcbu.org
2 juveniles shot in Peoria's Center Bluff
Two juveniles were taken to a Peoria hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Center Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to three separate ShotSpotter alerts in the 500 block of West Gift around 3:30 p.m. A total of 21 rounds were fired. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds....
1470 WMBD
Juvenile injured in Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured Monday night after a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Starr and Griswold, where two ShotSpotter alerts totaled around 16 rounds fired. The juvenile was taken to the hospital by a private car, but...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria P.D. working to locate two missing people
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reaching out to the community, to help locate two residents who have vanished. 48-year-old Michele A. Rasmussen was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6th just before 3:00 p.m. on W. Candletree in Peoria. She is around 5″8′, about 155 pounds,...
1470 WMBD
Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
KBUR
Man arrested after authorities discover vehicle submerged in river
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Farmington man for DUI after a complaint of a car submerged in the Mississippi River. According to a news release, On Saturday, October 30th, at 3:54 AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river.
Comments / 3