Democrats have chance to claim majority in Pa. House for 1st time in 12 years
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania House Democrats are confident they will control the chamber for the first time in 12 years. The changing face of the state legislature comes after a newly redistricted state map. Right now, Democrats hold 101 seats. They need one more win to have the majority. While...
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
Local expert weighs in on why polls may have gotten some races wrong
What was supposed to be a red wave didn't quite materialize, especially in Pennsylvania. “I think two things happened,” said John Kincaid, Director of the Meyner Center at Lafayette College. “One was the Trump candidates, many of which are not doing well. Secondly, some of the other issues like abortion played a role in increasing the Democratic turnout."
Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
At 21, Ryncavage will become one of youngest legislators in state history
When he takes office in January to represent the 119th state House District, Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth will be one of the youngest people to ever serve as state representative in Pennsylvania. The minimum age is 21. He turned 21 in March. An archivist for the state House said the...
Watro tops Rodriguez in 116th District race for state House
Republican Dane Watro topped Democrat Yesenia Rodriguez by a 2-to-1 margin to become the next state representative from the 116th District. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election posted by the Pennsylvania Department of State show Watro pulled 68.5% of the vote to 31.5% for Rodriguez. A former military police officer...
Wilkes-Barre mayor defends budget, $10,000 raise to critic
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown defended his 2023 city budget proposal and the $10,000 raise he gave himself for next year after one person offered critical testimony at Thursday’s budget hearing. The $53.2 million spending plan includes nearly $1.1 million less revenue and spending than this year’s plan,...
Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Jeremy
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 11-year-old Jeremy the destination is worth the journey. Inside Bethlehem's Lehigh & Keystone Valley Modal Railroad Museum, the late 1960's, early 1970's rail-line journey leads from western New Jersey to Harrisburg. There are plenty of Lehigh Valley stops along the way. Jeremy is hoping to get...
More closings and openings coming soon at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa - The Lehigh Valley Mall's retail and restaurant roster continues to change in Whitehall Township. In recent months, the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 has seen two restaurants close and two retailers open as another pair of tenants prepare to join the lineup.
Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks
A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
Crash slows northbound traffic on Pa. Turnpike
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash is caused heavy delays on part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Wednesday. Several cars were involved in the wreck around 9:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, just before the Lehigh Valley interchange. The northbound lanes were initially closed completely...
More than 1100 coats collected at WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Another WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive is in the books!. "We had some extra coats laying around, so we wanted to come out and donate," said Robin Laub of Whitehall. "To see the impact we've made on this community, not only just through this initiative...
Lehigh Valley v. Springfield, 11.11.22
Lehigh Valley opens the weekend at home with a, 2-1 win over Springfield. The Phantoms breaking a 1-1 tie in the third period, to earn their fourth win of the season.
Ex-chief stole thousands from Eastern Salisbury fire department, DA says
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The former chief and president of a Lehigh County fire company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the department. David Tomcics, 40, was charged Thursday with third-degree felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news release.
Person hit by moving propeller at LVIA
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - One person is hurt after getting into a freak accident at Lehigh Valley International Airport. First responders were called just before 11:30 a.m. to an aircraft ramp on the complex. Airport officials say someone was hit by a moving propeller and was taken to the hospital...
Motorcycles were racing before deadly Whitehall crash, DA says
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is facing criminal charges in a crash that killed another motorcyclist and a teenager in Whitehall Township. Christian Gonzalez Santiago, 27, was charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death while not licensed, reckless endangerment and more, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news conference streamed live on WFMZ.com.
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
Opening night at Shankweiler's Drive-in makes splash as folks watch movies under the stars, raindrops
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - America's oldest drive-in is back in business. After being on the market for six years, Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre has new owners. And not even Friday night's wet weather could stop the grand return: a double feature of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder.
