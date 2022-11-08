Read full article on original website
San Diego's most remarkable teens honored for their contributions to the community
The 25 most remarkable teens in San Diego, chosen by the San Diego County Public Defender, are being honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the community. Every year, the office recognizes outstanding youth nominated for making a difference in their own way. The students range in age from 13...
Voters approve arts education funding for every public school in the state
There was a huge victory for education on Tuesday: With the overwhelming approval of Proposition 28, California will now lead the nation in funding for the arts in every classroom. According to organizers of the arts funding campaign, only one in five public schools across the state have a full-time...
The turnout story emerging from the 2022 midterm elections
As the vote count continues in the 2022 midterm elections, a story is emerging about who turned out and why. Next, it looks like Republicans will be in the majority in the House of Representatives come January. Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy is expected to become Speaker, but his path forward is far from clear. And, on this Veterans Day we hear about an exhibition on display now at the Oceanside Museum of Art that celebrates the work of artists who are also military veterans. Pop Smoke: A Veteran Art Exhibition is on display through January 15.
San Diegans approve Measure H
More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
Troops to Engineers helps veterans at SDSU find their way
Jesus Samaniego Sanchez spent five years in the Marine Corps, working as an aircraft support technician. Sammy, as he’s known to friends, said he spent a lot of time fixing planes and getting covered in oil. As the son of Mexican immigrants, he said serving his country meant a...
In San Diego's diverse neighborhoods, poll workers don’t always speak voters' languages
Despite blustery skies, poll workers at the Colina Del Sol Recreation Center greeted voters and passersby Tuesday morning with a warm smile and gesture toward the entrance of the vote center. The vote center is nestled in one of San Diego County’s most diverse neighborhoods, according to data from the...
SDSU: The First 125 Years
Premieres Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App. For one hundred and twenty five years, San Diego State University has been at the heart of the community. It has provided education for generations of San Diegans and it continues to develop and grow alongside San Diego County.
For Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, motivation to strengthen renter protections comes from personal experience
With rents high, housing in short supply and pandemic tenant protections gone, a movement is underway to increase renters' rights in San Diego. The San Diego City Council is considering new proposals to protect renters from losing their homes through no-fault evictions. Some of the proposals would require landlords to pay tenants for displacement or no-fault evictions. But many rental property owners say they are not the problem, and shouldn’t have to bear the burden of San Diego’s housing crisis.
Key races still up for grabs in 2022 midterm election
Voting may be over, but a number of key races across the country have yet to be decided. In California’s 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin had 51% of the vote as of Wednesday morning to opponent Republican Brian Maryott’s 49%. Then, undersheriff Kelly Martinez currently holds a 14-point lead over former city prosecutor John Hemmerling in the race to become San Diego’s next sheriff. Next, in the majority Democrat city of Chula Vista mayor's race, Republican John McCann has a 10-point lead over Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar. Then, a closer look at where California’s propositions stand the day after the election. And, a roundup of the races and measures in the city of San Diego. Finally, a closer look at the passage of Prop 1 and what it means for abortion rights in California.
San Diego appears poised to elect city government of all Democrats
San Diego voters appeared ready to elect a city government made entirely of Democrats, after the one endorsed Republican on the city ballot came out of Tuesday's election with disappointing results. Republicans saw their best shot of taking back a seat on the city council in District 2, where incumbent...
San Diego's COVID-19 hospitalizations tick upward to 156 patients
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased by three people to 156, according to the latest state numbers released Friday. Of those patients, 23 were being treated in intensive care, also an increase of three from the previous day's total. Some of...
IBA analyzes how to improve affordable housing in San Diego
It’s no secret that San Diego and all of California has an affordable housing crisis. Rents in the region are near all-time highs and inflation is affecting the cost of everyday necessities. ACCE San Diego director Jose Lopez said that’s pushing many San Diegans over the edge. “It's...
Voters approve Measure H to allow child care services at city facilities
San Diego will be allowed to lease out its parks and recreation centers for child care services, thanks to a ballot measure overwhelmingly backed by voters. Measure H, which was approved on Tuesday's ballot, will address a dearth of child care facilities in the city, according to supporters, who said the measure will amend the city charter to expand what properties can allow child care services.
1,000 turkey giveaway and health fair set for Nov. 12
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and on Saturday, 1,000 turkeys will be given away at the 79th Assembly District Annual Turkey Giveaway and Health Fair. The turkeys will be distributed at the Jackie Robinson YMCA starting at 10 a.m, courtesy of The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
Critical need for foster volunteers at San Diego Humane Society
The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) said it has a critical space shortage in its shelters. It's asking the community to open up their homes and become foster volunteers. “We have so many animals across our campuses. We have more than 1,500 animals in our care. We have more than 600 available for adoption and we are just out of space,” said Nina Thompson, SDHS' director of public relations.
Miramar Reservoir to suspend some water activities for pipeline project
Beginning next week, some water activities at Miramar Reservoir will be suspended until early next year as a result of work on the city's Pipeline Project. Tunneling into the reservoir is expected to be completed in early 2023, and by mid-2023, construction of the pipeline is scheduled to begin, according to the city. It is unknown how long the second phase will take.
Oceanside Museum of Art displays veteran artwork in 'Pop Smoke'
An exhibition on display now at the Oceanside Museum of Art celebrates the work of artists who are also military veterans. Pop Smoke: A Veteran Art Exhibition, features artists who use bright colors, basic shapes and common images. It’s a nod to well known artists of the early Pop Art movement including Jasper Johns and Roy Lichtenstein who also happened to be veterans.
Coronado Island Film Festival celebrates its 7th year
The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) kicked off its seventh year last night with "Empire of Light" at the Village Theatre. This weekend, film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room. Maltin is famous for his "Leonard Maltin's Movie...
Heavy rain, Tijuana River flow cause shoreline closure from border to Coronado
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a beach closure Wednesday for the Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines as a result of heavy rains Tuesday. The water contact closure previously in place for the Tijuana Slough shoreline was extended north, as the Tijuana River...
