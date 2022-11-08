Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Melatonin could be a potential therapy for long-COVID symptoms
A recent review published in the journal Biomolecules discussed the potential uses of melatonin in treating brain fog and chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis symptoms associated with long coronavirus disease (COVID). Background. An emerging concern associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is long COVID or clinical sequelae...
Understanding the gut-brain connection in metabolic and neurological disorders
The community of microorganisms living in the human gut, known as the gut microbiome, is increasingly recognized as playing a pivotal role in metabolic conditions such as obesity and neurological diseases including Parkinson's disease. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
People with Alzheimer's disease can be identified before any symptoms appear
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
Researchers discover residual tumor cells responsible for colon cancer relapse
Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, with about 2 million new cases each year. Most patients are diagnosed when the tumor is still located in the colon or rectum. These tumors are removed by surgery and, in many cases, are treated with chemotherapy in an attempt to prevent relapse. However, for between 20% and 35% of patients, the cancer reappears in the form of metastases in other vital organs. These are caused by residual tumor cells that remain hidden at the time of surgery. Metastases are the leading cause of death from almost all types of cancer, including colon cancer.
OHSU discovery could suggest new avenues to treat symptoms of Parkinson's disease
Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have discovered that the neurotransmitter adenosine effectively acts as a brake to dopamine, another well-known neurotransmitter involved in motor control. Scientists found that adenosine operates in a kind of push-pull dynamic with dopamine in the brain; the discovery published today in the journal...
People living with HIV found to have a significantly delayed internal body clock
People living with HIV have a significantly delayed internal body clock, consistent with the symptoms of jet lag, according to new findings reported by researchers from universities in South Africa and the UK. The findings, which have been published in the Journal of Pineal Research, may explain some of the...
Green tea catechins and resveratrol reduce the formation of Alzheimer's plaques in neural cells
Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, affecting more than 6 million Americans, and its incidence is expected to rise in the coming decades. The cause of the disease in its most common form, which is not genetically based, is not well understood. This...
New biomarker could aid in early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease
A definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease (AD) was once only possible after someone had died, but recent biomarker studies have led to the development of imaging and spinal fluid tests for those still living. However, the tests can only monitor severe disease, differentiating advanced AD from related disorders. Reporting in ACS Chemical Neuroscience, researchers have now identified a biomarker that could help physicians diagnose AD earlier, as a patient transitions into mild cognitive impairment (MCI).
Understanding the neurological basis of live social interaction with eye-contact in autism
A hallmark of autism spectrum disorder, ASD, is the reluctance to make eye contact with others in natural conditions. Although eye contact is a critically important part of everyday interactions, scientists have been limited in studying the neurological basis of live social interaction with eye-contact in ASD because of the inability to image the brains of two people simultaneously.
Study shows the benefits of aerobic exercise on brain vascular health
A year of aerobic exercise training reduced impedance (effective resistance to blood flow) in the brain blood vessels of older adults, according to a new study from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. The findings are published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APSselect article for November.
What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?
In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers examined temporal dynamics of persistent symptom resolution following acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the general population of France. In addition, they reviewed risk factors associated with the duration of these symptoms. Background. Long COVID is a condition in...
Screening for atrial fibrillation increases the chance of preventing stroke and also saves money
Atrial fibrillation is the greatest risk factor for stroke. Screening to detect atrial fibrillation in older people would not only increase the chance of preventing stroke, it would also save money for the healthcare system and society. This is the conclusion from research conducted at Linköping University and Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, and published in the European Heart Journal.
Long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the brain
More profoundly than previously believed, the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, can impact the brain for months after infection. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health. "Long COVID," which...
Lund researchers identify the reason behind chemoresistance in neuroblastoma
Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have identified one of the reasons why the childhood cancer neuroblastoma becomes resistant to chemotherapy. The findings are significant for how future treatments should be designed. The results have been published in Science Advances. Neuroblastoma is an aggressive cancer of the sympathetic nervous system,...
Developing a cell atlas for the human brain
Researchers are developing a cell atlas -; a comprehensive reference of all cell types, including their location, shape, and distribution -; for the human brain. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
Characteristics of patients' drawing process can determine the type of dementia, study finds
The two most common neurodegenerative dementias are Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). There is often an overlap of symptoms across these two diseases, which can make diagnoses difficult. Although biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid sampling and neuroimaging are the most well-validated diagnostic biomarkers, they can be invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. Researchers in Japan have discovered that the characteristics of patients' drawing process can discriminate between patients with AD and DLB, offering a cheap, non-invasive, and quick screening tool.
Researchers unravel neurobiological mechanisms impacted by early life adversity
Using cutting edge molecular techniques in rodent models, researchers are dissecting the neurobiological mechanisms impacted by early life adversity. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health. Childhood adversity, such...
Expanding the therapeutic toolbox for mood disorders with psychoactive drugs
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
Researchers characterize subtle differences in the brains of primates and humans
While the physical differences between humans and non-human primates are quite distinct, a new study reveals their brains may be remarkably similar. And yet, the smallest changes may make big differences in developmental and psychiatric disorders. Understanding the molecular differences that make the human brain distinct can help researchers study...
Treatment using CRISPR genome editing alleviates swelling attacks in hereditary angioedema patients
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurring, and unpredictable swelling attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating, and life-threatening. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows a treatment using the CRISPR genome editing technology succeeded in alleviating swelling and reducing the frequency of attacks.
